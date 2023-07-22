Rick and Morty anime releases first trailer at San Diego Comic Con

The team behind Rick and Morty, the popular Adult Swim animated series, unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming Rick and Morty anime series. The trailer was released during the San Diego Comic Con 2023, offering a glimpse into an exciting new rendition of the adventures featuring the eccentric scientist Rick Sanchez and his bumbling grandson, Morty Smith.
Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the original Rick and Morty series premiered in 2013. It follows the chaotic yet meaningful bond between eccentric scientist Rick and his teenage grandson, Morty. The series is renowned for its thrilling science fiction adventures, dark humor, and exploration of familial connections. Now, with the anime adaptation on the way, these captivating elements from the cartoon will be given a fresh new style.
Rick and Morty anime trailer shows the same adventure of the titular protagonists in a new art style
The anime trailer of Rick and Morty is seen to embrace an anime-inspired art style, which is characterized by large eyes and exaggerated features. The trailer offers glimpses into a captivating storyline involving alien invaders and mech suits, all infused with the beloved signature humor and chaos adored by fans.
This new high-stakes adventure will accompany Rick and Morty, which is drenched in their characteristic dark humor and sci-fi madness. Despite the scarcity of specific details regarding the plot, cast, or other aspects of the anime series, this brief glimpse in the trailer leaves fans eagerly yearning for more updates.
According to Co-creator Justin Roiland:
"Rick and Morty anime series will expand the Rick and Morty multiverse."
No specific release date has been announced thus far. So, it is likely that the anime will make its debut on Adult Swim and HBO Max, aligning with the main show's distribution platform.
The cast and production team of Rick and Morty anime
Rick and Morty anime will reportedly maintain a "super canonical" status, directly connecting to the story and characters of the main show.
The anime series will be produced by Telecom Animation Film, a renowned studio known for other successful hits like Tower of God, Dennis: The Menace, and Inuyasha. Showrunner and executive producer duties will be undertaken by Maki Terashima-Furuta. Meanwhile, Takashi Sano will oversee the direction of the anime.
As for the cast, the upcoming anime will see:
- Yōhei Tadano as Rick Sanchez
- Keisuke Chiba as Morty Smith
- Manabu Muraji as Jerry Smith
- Akiha Matsui as Summer Smith
- Jun Irie as Beth Smith
The announcement of a Rick and Morty anime at the Comic Con created a social media storm, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. Excitement is palpable as viewers eagerly anticipate the duo's transition to a new anime art style. Moreover, the anime-inspired rendition of Rick and Morty holds immense potential, propelling the franchise towards unprecedented heights.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.