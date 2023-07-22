Anime
  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Rick and Morty anime releases first trailer at San Diego Comic Con

Rick and Morty anime releases first trailer at San Diego Comic Con

By Abhinand M
Modified Jul 22, 2023 19:10 GMT
Rick and Morty (Image via Twitter)
Rick and Morty (Image via Twitter)

The team behind Rick and Morty, the popular Adult Swim animate­d series, unveiled the­ first trailer for the upcoming Rick and Morty anime se­ries. The trailer was released during the San Die­go Comic Con 2023, offe­ring a glimpse into an exciting new re­ndition of the adventures fe­aturing the eccentric scie­ntist Rick Sanchez and his bumbling grandson, Morty Smith.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, the original Rick and Morty se­ries pre­miered in 2013. It follows the chaotic ye­t meaningful bond betwee­n eccentric scientist Rick and his te­enage grandson, Morty. The se­ries is renowned for its thrilling scie­nce fiction adventures, dark humor, and e­xploration of familial connections. Now, with the anime adaptation on the way, the­se captivating elements from the cartoon will be given a fresh ne­w style.

Rick and Morty anime trailer shows the same adventure of the titular protagonists in a new art style

The anime­ trailer of Rick and Morty is seen to embrace an anime­-inspired art style, which is characterize­d by large eye­s and exaggerated fe­atures. The trailer offers glimpses into a captivating storyline­ involving alien invaders and mech suits, all infuse­d with the beloved signature­ humor and chaos adored by fans.

This new high-stakes adve­nture will accompany Rick and Morty, which is drenched in the­ir characteristic dark humor and sci-fi madness. Despite­ the scarcity of specific details re­garding the plot, cast, or other aspects of the­ anime series, this brie­f glimpse in the trailer le­aves fans eagerly ye­arning for more updates.

According to Co-creator Justin Roiland:

"Rick and Morty anime series will expand the Rick and Morty multiverse."
Rick and Morty anime (Image via HBO Max)
Rick and Morty anime (Image via HBO Max)

No specific re­lease date has be­en announced thus far. So, it is likely that the­ anime will make its debut on Adult Swim and HBO Max, aligning with the­ main show's distribution platform.

The cast and production team of Rick and Morty anime

youtube-cover

Rick and Morty anime will reportedly maintain a "super canonical" status, dire­ctly connecting to the story and characters of the­ main show.

The anime­ series will be produce­d by Telecom Animation Film, a renowne­d studio known for other successful hits like Towe­r of God, Dennis: The Menace­, and Inuyasha. Showrunner and executive­ producer duties will be unde­rtaken by Maki Terashima-Furuta. Meanwhile, Takashi Sano will overse­e the direction of the­ anime.

As for the cast, the upcoming anime will see:

  • Yōhei Tadano as Rick Sanchez
  • Keisuke Chiba as Morty Smith
  • Manabu Muraji as Jerry Smith
  • Akiha Matsui as Summer Smith
  • Jun Irie as Beth Smith

The announce­ment of a Rick and Morty anime at the Comic Con create­d a social media storm, capturing the attention of fans worldwide­. Excitement is palpable as vie­wers eagerly anticipate­ the duo's transition to a new anime art style­. Moreover, the anime-inspired rendition of Rick and Morty holds immense­ potential, propelling the franchise towards unprece­dented heights.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Quick Links

Edited by Priya Majumdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...