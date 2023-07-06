First-ever Comic-Con International Pokemon panel announced by The Pokemon Company for 2023 in San Diego

Marking a momentous point in the beloved franchise's history, The Pokemon Company International recently announced its participation in Comic-Con International 2023, to be held in the San Diego Convention Center. Its first-ever panel at the event will focus on how the company "delivers animation from Japan to fans around the world."

Comic-Con International 2023 is scheduled to take place later this month, from Thursday, July 20 to Sunday, July 23. The iconic event has been a yearly occurrence ever since 1970 and has a hallowed place among the fanbases and the communities.

The Pokemon Company International will present its first-ever panel at this year's Comic-Con International in San Diego

Titled 'Pokemon: Bringing Iconic Animation to Global Audiences,' the stated panel will take place on Thursday, July 20, from 11.45 am to 12.45 pm PDT in Room 6BCF of the San Diego Convention Center.

Moderated by Meghan Camarena (also known as Strawburry17), the panel will comprise The Pokemon Company International's Taito Okiura (vice president of marketing and business development), Andy Gose (senior director of media production), and Hilary Thomas (senior producer).

They will talk about behind-the-scenes insights and how the animated series are optimized and "localized from its original Japanese version to one of the most popular series enjoyed by the international audiences."

The panel will also provide the audience with a look at Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series and Pokemon Horizons: The Series. The former marks the conclusion of the 25-season journey of Ash and Pikachu, while the latter takes the series in a new direction with fresh faces.

Regarding the panel, Taito Okiura said:

"This is an incredibly exciting time for the Pokémon brand and animated series as we celebrate Ash Ketchum’s legacy while gearing up for new adventures with Liko and Roy in ‘Pokémon Horizons: The Series."

He continued:

"Comic-Con International is the premier pop culture event and the perfect place to celebrate these icons who have made an indelible mark on popular culture. As we embark on this new chapter, we invite attendees to join us as we share never-before-seen insights into how we localize the beloved animated series so that Trainers around the world can enjoy their favorite stories and characters."

Apart from The Pokemon Company International's panel, there will be another one hosted by Pokemon master toy licensing partner Jazwares. This one will provide fans with glimpses of the "toymaker's hottest products" for this year. The schedule and location for this panel haven't been revealed yet.

Fans will also be able to engage themselves in other Pokemon experiences like giveaways, product previews, and photo opportunities. Interested visitors can learn more about the shop numbers and other similar experiences in The Pokemon Company International's official announcement.

The ardent Pokemon fanbase around the world will surely be delighted to learn about the latest announcement. With less than two weeks to go, we will be eager to see what The Pokemon Company has in store for us for its first-ever panel at Comic-Con International 2023.

