On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, the official website and X handle for the Rinkai! anime project announced that the title will premiere on April 9, 2024, on Tokyo MX and other networks. At the same time, the main visual and a teaser PV was released for the anime.

Created by Mixi, Rinkai! is a mixed-media anime project centered on the revival of women's cycling. It has been revealed that TMS Entertainment will produce this anime project.

Aside from the anime, a manga series by Kiyoshi Yamane, titled Rinkai! Azalea, will be serialized in Amazia's Manga Bang magazine in the second quarter of 2024.

Women's cycling anime Rinkai! will be released on April 9, 2024

As mentioned earlier, the official team behind the Rinkai! project revealed on Wednesday that the anime would premiere on April 9, 2024, on the Tokyo MX channel at 11:30 pm JST.

Following that, the the show will air on BS Fuji on April 10, at 12:30 am JST. The women's bicycling anime is also set to be simultaneously distributed on U-NEXT and Anime Hodai.

Main characters from the anime, as seen in the trailer (Image via TMS Entertainment/6th Studio)

Aside from the broadcast details, a new teaser promotional video for the anime project has been released. The short clip showcases the main character, Izumi Ito, and her determination to excel as a bicycle racer.

The PV also features intense race scenes and training sessions for candidates who aspire to become prominent racers. At the same time, details regarding the Rinkai! anime project's theme songs have been unveiled.

Rinkai! anime's latest key visual (Image via TMS Entertainment/6th Studio)

The opening theme song, titled Windshifter, is performed by Rico Sasaki, who also plays the role of Tsutsuji Kurume in the anime. Interestingly, the latest PV previews the song. On the other hand, the rest of the main cast performs the ending song, Override.

Besides the teaser trailer, the main visual for the Rinkai! anime project has been revealed. It features Izumi Ito and her rival, Nana Hiratsuka, intensely paddling their bicycles. The illustration also depicts Sachi, Miko, Ai, and Kinusa, who are seen equally working hard.

Cast and staff for the anime

Izumi, as seen in the anime (Image via TMS Entertainment/6th Studio)

The official team behind the Rinkai! anime project has finally revealed the staff and production details. Takaaki Ishiyama is at the helm of affairs at TMS Entertainment's 6th Studio, which is collaborating with Maruga Factory.

Hideki Shirane is supervising the anime's scripts, while Hiromi Ono is the character designer. Lantis is in charge of the music production, while Shuichiro Fukuhiro, Mana Hirano, and Yoshihei Ueda are composing the series' music.

The rest of the staff includes Ryo Tanaka as the sound director, Niki Higaki as the art director, Yuichi Goto as the CG director, Megumi Uchida as the editor, Haruko Nobori as the color key artist, and Yuko Kamahara as the compositing director of photography.

Izumo working hard, as seen in the trailer (Image via TMS Entertainment/6th Studio)

The women's sports anime also features a stellar cast with Umino Kawamura featuring as Izumo Ito, Azusa Aoi as Nana Hiratsuka, Saika Kitamori as Sachi Nagoya, Riho Sugiyama as Kinusa Takamatsu, Rena Hasegawa as Miko Yahiko, Minami Hinata as Ai Kumamoto, and Rico Sasaki as Tsutsuji Kurume.

As mentioned earlier, the anime project's story centers on the revival of women's cycling. It explores the story of Izumo Ito and other girls who aspire to make it big as women bicyclists.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.