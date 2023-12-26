Ron Kamonohashi season 2 announced after season 1 finale

Ron Kamonohashi Season 2 was swiftly announced following the release of the latest episode. The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the anime announced season 2 along with a new teaser visual. Although no information regarding the episode count or release date has been revealed, season 2 may see the light of day in early 2025.

Ron Kamonohashi season 1 ended with 13 episodes, all of which are available for streaming on Crunchyroll. However, these episodes have yet to be dubbed in English. It is animated by Studio Diomedea, which has previously worked on series such as Domestic Girlfriend.

Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for the Ron Kamonohashi series.

Ron Kamonohashi Season 2 visual and other details

Ron Kamonohashi Season 2 anime has officially been confirmed following the conclusion of Season 1 on December 25. This anime adaptation, crafted by the same creative mind behind Katekyo Hitman Reborn, is brought to life by the talented animators at Studio Diomedea.

The inaugural season of Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions began airing on October 2, 2023, and unfolded across a captivating journey spanning 13 episodes.

Season 1 adeptly covered the narrative until chapter 21 of the manga, culminating in a dramatic revelation of the true culprits behind Ron Kamonohashi's fabricated accusations. Ron Kamonohashi season 2 will see the eccentric detective directly going up against the House of M to bring them to justice.

A release date for Ron Kamonohashi season 2 hasn't been revealed, so it is very likely that the second season will come out in late 2024 or early 2025, and Diomedea will continue as the studio. The House of M, with 'M' signifying Moriarty, emerged as the mastermind, closing the season with the introduction of enigmatic characters Mylo Moriarty and Winter Moriarty.

Based on the ongoing manga series titled Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective, authored and illustrated by Akira Amano, the first season was directed by Shota Ibata.

Consisting of 13 episodes, the series composition was skillfully handled by Wataru Watari, while Yo Tsuji contributed to the evocative musical score. UNISON SQUARE GARDEN set the tone with the opening theme, Ikenai fool logic, and Hockrockb provided the melodic closure with the ending theme, Lip-sync.

The series revolves around Ron Kamonohashi, a once-celebrated genius at a top detective training academy who faced expulsion and a ban on becoming a detective due to a fatal mistake. The narrative unfolds when police officer Totomaru Isshiki seeks Ron's aid in solving a serial murder case.

Final Thoughts

Although Ron Kamonohashi season 1 ended up being overshadowed by the relatively more popular series airing in fall 2023, it still managed to gather up a substantial following. Ron Kamonohashi season 2 will surely usher in new fans and give it the popularity it deserves.