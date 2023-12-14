Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 12 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 12 is scheduled to debut on Monday, December 18, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Fans can watch the upcoming episode on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, and AnimeLab.

In the latest episode of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective, tasked with unraveling the mystery of the elusive Mad Chameleon, Kawasemi's struggles intensify. Enter Ron and Toto, his inquisitive partner, as they embark on a journey that intertwines professional challenges with personal transformations. Together, they navigate a complex web of deceit, lies, and a curious criminal pattern, ultimately showcasing the resilience of investigative minds.

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 12 to air on December 18, 2023

A snapshot from episode 11 of the series (Image via Studio Diomedea)

The release schedule for the new episode is as follows:

Time Zone Airing Date Airing Day Airing Time Indian Standard Time (IST) December 18, 2023 Monday 7:00 PM Central European Time (CEST) December 18, 2023 Monday 3:30 PM Pacific Time (PST) December 18, 2023 Monday 6:30 AM Eastern European Time (EEST) December 18, 2023 Monday 4:30 PM Philippines Standard Time (PHT) December 18, 2023 Monday 9:30 PM Singapore Standard Time (SST) December 18, 2023 Monday 9:30 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST) December 18, 2023 Monday 10:30 PM Australian Capital Territory (ACST) December 18, 2023 Monday 11:00 PM Eastern Indonesian Time (EIST) December 18, 2023 Monday 10:30 PM Korean Standard Time (KST) December 18, 2023 Monday 10:30 PM

Where to watch Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 12

Stay in the loop with the newest episodes of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective effortlessly by tuning in to top-tier streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, and AnimeLab.

These platforms offer a diverse range of anime content, providing fans with a legitimate and hassle-free way to immerse themselves in the series without any complications.

Recap of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 11

Ron Kamonohashi (Image via Studio Diomedea)

In the East Japan Integrated Hospital, Mofu informs Ron that his penchant for pressuring culprits to death is not hereditary after receiving his exam results. Meanwhile, in the police department, Amamiya tasks Toto with investigating regional crime patterns and checking on Kawasemi's performance after the loss of his assistant. On a train to Nagoya, Toto questions Ron's presence, suspecting concern for Kawasemi despite Ron's denial.

Upon reaching Aichi Prefectural Police, Toto receives a message from Ron, stating an urgent matter and advising the former to meet Kawasemi alone. Toto finds Kawasemi struggling with a case involving the "Mad Chameleon," a criminal with a unique modus operandi. Ron eventually joins them, suggesting the victims' suits are linked to an "It's Me" scam. They deduce that the victims, connected to fraudulent activities, lied about the attacks to conceal their involvement.

Kawasemi and Totomaru (Image via Studio Diomedea)

Despite Kawasemi's initial struggles, Ron motivates him to focus, leading to the identification of a suspect based on a watch discrepancy. The police apprehend the suspect, discovering a hidden red jumpsuit but no smartphone.

Ron hints that the missing phone is active, prompting Kawasemi to anticipate the culprit's return. A young man enters the store, reaching for the hidden phone, and is promptly arrested by Kawasemi for suspicion of murder.

What to expect from episode 12 of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective

A screenshot from the latest episode (Image via Studio Diomedea)

In the upcoming episode, fans can anticipate heightened tension as Kawasemi, fueled by newfound determination, delves deeper into the "Mad Chameleon" case. With Ron's unconventional guidance, the duo aims to unravel the intricate web of deceit surrounding the fraudulent activities linked to the victims.

As the investigation intensifies, viewers can expect thrilling twists, character development, and a climactic confrontation with the elusive culprit. The episode promises a dynamic blend of mystery, humor, and the evolving partnership between Kawasemi and Ron, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the resolution of this captivating anime storyline.