Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 13 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 13 is set to premiere on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. Enthusiasts can catch the upcoming episode on various streaming services, including Crunchyroll, Funimation, and AnimeLab.

In a captivating tale blending mystery and folklore, detective Ron, along with his colleagues Toto and Spitz, embarks on a journey to unravel the disappearance of Spitz's brother in Yamanashi.

The investigation takes an unexpected turn when a government official is found dead with snake-like marks. As the trio delves into the village's beliefs in the god Yadagami-sama, Ron's keen observations hint at a human-driven conspiracy behind the mystical occurrences.

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 13 to air on December 25, 2023

Totomaru and Spitz Fiere (Image via Studio Diomede­a)

Episode 13 of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective is scheduled for release on Monday, December 25, 2023, at 10:30 pm JST. The release time might experience fluctuations based on geographical location and the streaming platform chosen by viewers.

The release schedule for the new episode is as follows:

Time Zone Airing Date Airing Day Airing Time Indian Standard Time (IST) December 25, 2023 Monday 7:00 PM Central European Time (CEST) December 25, 2023 Monday 3:30 PM Pacific Time (PST) December 25, 2023 Monday 6:30 AM Eastern European Time (EEST) December 25, 2023 Monday 4:30 PM Philippines Standard Time (PHT) December 25, 2023 Monday 9:30 PM Singapore Standard Time (SST) December 25, 2023 Monday 9:30 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST) December 25, 2023 Monday 10:30 PM Australian Capital Territory (ACST) December 25, 2023 Monday 11:00 PM Eastern Indonesian Time (EIST) December 25, 2023 Monday 10:30 PM Korean Standard Time (KST) December 25, 2023 Monday 10:30 PM

Where to watch Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 13

Ensure you remain updated on the latest episodes of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective by accessing premier streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, and AnimeLab.

These platforms provide a wide array of anime content, offering fans a legitimate and trouble-free avenue to fully engage with the series without encountering any issues.

Recap of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective episode 12

Ron and Isshiki in the latest episode of the anime series (Image via Studio Diomede­a)

Ron receives a call from Toto, and they discuss helping Spitz Feier, a tracking instructor, find his missing brother. Ron proposes a deal: if Spitz retrieves a missing file from Blue Academy related to Ron's past, Ron will help him find his brother. Toto, initially reluctant, agrees to help Spitz, emphasizing friendship.

The trio heads to Yamanashi, where Spitz's brother disappears. The village is facing a threat from a government official planning to build a dam. The official is later found dead with snake-like marks on his neck. The villagers believe it's the work of their god, Yadagami-sama.

Ron Kamonohashi (Image via Studio Diomede­a)

As the investigation unfolds, the team discovers inconsistencies in the circumstances of the official's death. Ron notices a brown sugar syrup stain, revealing a hidden compartment in the tatami mats. Ron suggests that living legends are created by people, hinting at a potential human culprit behind Yadagami-sama's actions.

Spitz, distressed by his brother's disappearance and questioning the existence of the god, sees a white snake in the river. However, Ron and Toto see nothing. Ron's deduction leads him to believe that the power of Yadagami's disappearance is a trick orchestrated by someone in the village.

What to expect from episode 13 of Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective

Snake God of the Night (Image via Studio Diomede­a)

In the upcoming episode, fans can expect a thrilling continuation of the investigation into Yadagami-sama's mysteries. As Ron, Toto, and Spitz delve deeper into the village's folklore and the suspicious circumstances surrounding the government official's death, they uncover a hidden world of secrets.

The focus will shift to unraveling the human elements behind the supernatural façade, leading to unexpected twists and revelations. With the trio navigating through the complexities of friendship, local beliefs, and personal motives, viewers are in for an intriguing ride filled with suspense and the unraveling of a gripping enigma.