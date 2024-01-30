Scott Pilgrim anime nominated for ACE Eddie Award

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 saw Netflix’s original Scott Pilgrim anime series be nominated for the 74th American Cinema Editors (ACE) Eddie Awards in the Best Edited Animated Series category. More specifically, the series is nominated for editor Keisuke Yanagai’s work in the “Ramona Rents a Video” episode of the series.

The Scott Pilgrim anime recently won the Best Animated Series - Non-Televised award from the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, January 14, 2024. The GLAAD Media Awards also nominated the series for its Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category. The winners for the GLAAD Media Awards will be honored at two ceremonies on Thursday, March 14 and Saturday, May 11, 2024.

In addition to the Scott Pilgrim anime series, it was also announced that The Super Mario Bros. Movie and its editor Eric Osmond were also nominated for Best Edited Animated Feature Film. The 74th ACE Eddie Awards winners will be honored in a ceremony on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at University of California, Los Angeles’ (UCLA) Royce Hall.

Scott Pilgrim anime poised for another victory in what is already an impressive awards season showing

With a victory from the Critics’ Choice Awards already secured, all eyes are on the Scott Pilgrim anime to see if it can bring home another victory in either of the two opportunities it currently has. Likewise, it is expected that the series will be announced for additional awards as the 2024 television awards season progresses.

The series serves as a reimagining of creator, author, and illustrator Bryan Lee O’Malley’s original Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series. The series premiered on Netflix in November 2023, featuring a returning cast from the 2010 live-action Scott Pilgrim vs. the World film. While this was initially a controversial choice, fans were overall very pleased with the final product.

O’Malley wrote the Netflix project and served as an executive producer with BenDavid Grabinski, with both O’Malley and Grabinski being the showrunners. Japan’s Science SARU studio, set to produce the upcoming and highly anticipated Dandadan anime series, animated the project. The studio’s CEO Eunyoung Choi served as a producer, and Abel Góngora was the director for the series.

Edgar Wright, the director and co-writer of the 2010 live-action film, was an executive producer along with his producing partner Nira Park. Additionally, the live-action film’s co-writer Michael Bacall and Marc Platt Productions’ Marc Platt, Jared Leboff, and Adam Seigel were also all credited as Wright’s producing partners.

In addition to this latest nomination, The Super Mario Bros. Movie won the Best Animated Family film in the 26th annual CBS’ Family Film and TV Awards. The film also received nominations from the Saturn Awards, the Golden Globe Awards, the Annie Awards, the VES Awards, the Producers Guild Awards, and the Art Directors Guild Awards.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.