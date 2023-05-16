Serial Experiments Lain becomes a global sensation after the cyberattack on MyAnimeList

MyAnimeList, the largest anime database, was reportedly hacked on May 10, 2023. According to reports from several users, the MyAnimeList website became inaccessible, and the anime titles on the site were replaced with the phrase "Let's All Love Lain." This phrase is derived from a 1998 sci-fi anime series called Serial Experiments Lain, which deals with subjects like communication, identity, and reality in a world of emerging computer and internet technologies.

At first, many MyAnimeList users believed this to be a harmless prank. However, the situation worsened, and the website became completely offline, with an error message stating, "403 ERROR The request could not be satisfied." The incident caused a significant stir on Twitter, resulting in Serial Experiments Lain becoming an overnight global sensation.

MyAnimeList announced that the site had fallen under the radar of a cyber attack on May 10, 2023. In addition to modifying the anime titles to "Let's All Love Lain." During the hack, the attacker installed code that triggered popups when users accessed their profiles or lists.

Fortunately, the hacker could not access users' personal information due to the website's compliance with government regulations. However, some users reported encountering difficulties while attempting to log in to their accounts during the attack. Many users found the situation amusing and took to social media to share humorous posts about the incident.

MyAnimeList actively worked on the issue and assured users that they have stored this information in a way that meets government regulations, and thus, no data breaches have been found.

Nevertheless, the attack served as a stark reminder of the potential risks involved in using online services, the importance of increasing website security, and the importance of being a mindful consumer.

Everything to know about Serial Experiments Laine

The recent cyber attack on MyAnimeList has brought a 1998 science-fiction anime called Serial Experiments Lain into the spotlight. This incident played a crucial role in introducing the series to new anime watchers, and many people online have also mentioned that it has encouraged them to watch the anime.

Serial Experiments Lain is a thought-provoking and enigmatic anime series that explores complex themes such as identity, reality, and communication in the emerging world of the internet and computer technologies.

The series follows the story of a shy and introverted high school girl named Lain, who becomes increasingly drawn into the virtual world of the Wired, a vast network of computers and information that connects the entire world.

As she delves deeper into the mysteries of the Wired, Lain begins to question the nature of her own identity and the reality of the world around her. It features a haunting soundtrack and complex narrative structure to create an out-of-the-world experience. It is a unique, thought-provoking exploration of how technology shapes our lives and our understanding of ourselves.

The anime has gained a cult following over the years, but it was not until the recent cyber attack on MyAnimeList that it garnered mainstream attention. The incident has also sparked discussions about the relevance and timeliness of Serial Experiments Lain in the current world, where technology plays an increasingly dominant role in our lives.

