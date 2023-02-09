Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie manga set to end with release of 20th volume

The official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Keigo Maki’s Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie manga series announced that the manga will soon be ending. On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, the franchise confirmed that the manga would conclude with the release of its 20th volume.

The Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie anime and manga series has been one of the most beloved romantic comedy additions to the industry in recent years. The manga began serialization in February 2019, with the anime’s first season premiering in April 2022, both of which were well received.

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie manga series set to end on April 7, 2023

As mentioned already, the release of the 20th volume for the Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie manga series will mark the end of the series’ original run. The final volume will ship simultaneously with the manga’s 19th volume, both of which are set to do so on April 7 of this year.

This will mark the end of a four-year serialization run for the franchise, which is Keigo’s longest serialized series yet. Kodansha handles the Japanese publication of the smash-hit romantic comedy series, while Kodansha USA manages the English publication of the series. Meanwhile, Crunchyroll streamed the anime series internationally in Japan in early-2022.

The latest volume was released in English on December 11, 2022, while the above release dates for the 19th and 20th volumes pertain to their Japanese versions only. Kodansha describes the story as follows:

“Shikimori seems like the perfect girlfriend: cute, fun to be around, sweet when she wants to be... but she has a cool dark side that comes out under the right circumstances. And her boyfriend Izumi loves to be around when that happens! A fun and funny high school romance with a sassy twist perfect for fans of Nagatoro-san and Komi Can't Communicate!”

horrocks65 @horrocks65 Both Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie and Kubo Won't Let Me be Invisible ending soon.



I'm running out of comfy manga... Okay I'm not but I'm still shocked Both Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie and Kubo Won't Let Me be Invisible ending soon.I'm running out of comfy manga... Okay I'm not but I'm still shocked https://t.co/m1LSBnTsgq

The anime series was nominated for the Best Romance category in Crunchyroll’s 7th annual Anime Awards, which also saw a restructuring and reformatting of categories this year. Shikimori was also nominated alongside smash-hit series such as Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ultra Romantic, Komi Can’t Communicate, Love After World Domination, Call of the Night, and My Dress-Up Darling.

Unfortunately, this is the only category for which the series was nominated, limiting their chances of bringing home one of the coveted Crunchyroll Anime Awards. That being said, the Best Romance category’s competition is somewhat weak outside of the likes of Komi Can’t Communicate and Kaguya-sama, giving the Shikimori anime series a fighting chance of taking home an award.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes