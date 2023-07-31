Slam Dunk creator's "Real" manga resumes serialization

Slam Dunk mangaka's Real manga is set to resume serialization on August 24, 2023, in Weekly Young Jump issue 39/2023. After the release of chapter 93, Takehiko Inoue's wheelchair basketball-themed-manga series went on a long hiatus. However, the break is finally set to end after two years. Additionally, the manga is set to receive a lead cover page as well.

Takehiko Inoue's Real manga is a manga about wheelchair basketball. However, it deeply focuses on the character development of three teenagers - Nomiya Tomomi, Togawa Kiyoharu, and Takahashi Hisanobu. All three characters, despite having different pasts, help bring out the stories of people with physical disabilities.

Slam Dunk mangaka's Real manga set to resume serialization after two years

While Takehiko Inoue is popular for his basketball manga Slam Dunk, the mangaka, unbeknownst to many, has another basketball manga called Real. While it did begin serialization in 1999, it went on a long hiatus between 2014 and 2019. Following that, the manga began releasing its chapters quarterly. However, it again went on a hiatus and is finally set to return after two years.

Real chapter 94 will be released on August 24, 2023, in Weekly Young Jump issue 39/2023. With that, the manga will finally resume serialization after two years. Additionally, it is also set to receive a lead cover page.

If fans happen to not know, Weekly Young Jump generally only features gravure covers. Hence, a manga getting a cover page is a huge deal in itself.

How fans reacted to Real manga's return

Fans were extremely happy upon hearing Real manga's return as they loved the series and had been waiting for it to return from hiatus for two years. They welcomed Slam Dunk mangaka Takehiko Inoue happily as they were glad that they could finally see his work again. With that, fans hoped for several other announcements about the series to be made soon.

Given that it has been some time since the manga released its last chapter, fans hoped that its return, in some way, triggers the publishing company Shueisha to reprint the previously released volumes. This just proved how much fans loved the series and wanted to purchase the manga volumes to support the same.

Meanwhile, other fans were left confused about the manga's serialization details. Considering that Weekly Young Jump, as its name suggests, is a weekly magazine, it did not make sense to them why a quarterly manga like Real was being serialized in it. With that, what they meant to ask is why the Slam Dunk mangaka's work is not being serialized in one of Shueisha's monthly magazines like V Jump.

