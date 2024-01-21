Solo Leveling anime already surpassed One Piece's Gear 5 episode

Following the initial premiere of the Solo Leveling anime in early January 2024, some interesting statistical information regarding the series’ debut has since come to light. While there is no official source, the turnout seems right to justify the claim that the recently premiered anime series has crushed the episode premiere record set by One Piece’s Gear 5 episode.

While shocking considering how influential and monumental the debut of One Piece’s Gear 5 Luffy episode was, it makes sense that the Solo Leveling anime could break that record. Again, it’s worth mentioning that there is no official source on the report, but the number of unofficial sources reporting on this alleged feat seemingly confirms that it is true.

These unofficial sources are claiming that, through their own Crunchyroll sources, the Solo Leveling anime’s first episode has absolutely demolished One Piece’s Gear 5 record. Unfortunately, no exact statistics are shared by these unofficial sources, but it is expected official sources will still confirm this information in the coming weeks and months.

Solo Leveling anime premiere’s impressive feat over One Piece speaks to how globally popular and beloved it is

The latest

Expand Tweet

A key part of the reason why the Solo Leveling anime series was able to surpass One Piece’s episode premiere record stems from how internationally popular the manhwa series is. It’s arguably the most successful and well-known manhwa to come from the medium yet, even having ended over two years ago at the time of this article’s writing.

This intrigue and adoration translated into the anime’s premiere, with longtime readers and those who’ve always heard of the series but never read it tuning into the anime’s premiere. Even still, there are those anime fans who had somehow never heard of the series, but became intrigued by its trailers and other promotional materials to the point of watching it.

In this regard, the series’ fandom and reach is comparable to that of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece series. Whereas Oda’s series has accrued its fanbase over the last 25-plus years, author Chugong and illustrator Jang Sung-rak’s (also known as Dubu) series grew its fan base to a similar size in a much shorter time frame. Given how similarly well known and beloved the two series are, the alleged report becomes much less shocking in hindsight.

Expand Tweet

The original manhwa which the Solo Leveling anime is based on first began in March 2018, and concluded in December 2021. The series was published on KakaoPage in South Korea, Piccoma in Japan, and English-language versions were published on Tapas, Pocket Comics, Webnovel, and Tappytoon.

The One Piece manga first began in July 1997 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, where it is still regularly serialized today. An anime adaptation from Toei Animation premiered in October 1999. Several films and video games have also been produced for the franchise since.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.