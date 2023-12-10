Solo Leveling anime confirms release date and theme songs with new trailer

After much speculation, Chugong's Solo Leveling has confirmed its anime adaptation's release date. It is set to release on January 6, 2024. Recently, a new trailer was aired and teased the theme songs that would be incorporated. This has been one of the most highly-anticipated series among anime fans. Stunning animation, a gripping storyline, and otherworldly powers are just some of the aspects that drew viewers in from the trailer.

The Solo Leveling anime is based on author Chugong's manga series of the same name. The series began as an unpublished novel on February 14, 2014. Eventually, it drew to a close with 14 volumes and 270 chapters. Later, it was published in 2015 and finally serialized with all 270 chapters on October 10, 2018.

Solo Leveling is all set to release in the first week of 2024

In essence, Solo Leveling is a manhwa written by Chugong and the late artist DUBU. The anime is officially being produced by A-1 Pictures and is slated for a January 2024 release.

Crunchyroll will air the anime for members in countries like North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The episode's exact airing time will be announced at a later date.

Solo Leveling's official X account established that Krage will perform the ending theme song “Request.” Meanwhile, with Hiroyuki Sawano as composer, BTS, TOMORROW x TOGETHER will be performing the theme song LEveL.

Shunsuke Nakashige stands as the Solo Leveling anime director at A-1 Pictures and Noboru Kimura will be looking after screenplay. Character designs are courtesy of Tomoko Sudo and Hirotaka Tokuda, adding new life to the monsters.

There will be a Japanese and English dub of the series. Actors for the same include:

Aleks Le and Taito Ban as Sung Jinwoo

Justin Briner and Genta Nakamura as Yoo Jinho

Rebecca Wang and Haruna Mikawa as Sung Jinah

Michelle Rojas and Queen Ueda as Cha Hae-in

Ian Sinclair and Daisuke Hirakawa as Choi Jong-in

Christopher R. Sabat and Hiroki Touchi as Baek Yoonho

Kent Williams and Banjo Ginga as Go Gunhee

SungWon Cho and Makoto Furukawa as Woo Jinchul

Dani Chambers and (not announced) as Lee Joohee

Plot

The series is set in a world where humans, termed as hunters, possess mystical abilities and use them to battle deadly monsters in a bid to protect mankind from annihilation. One such hunter is Sung Jinwoo, not very powerful and always struggling to survive.

Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

One day, however, he escapes an overwhelmingly powerful double dungeon that almost destroys his entire party by the skin of his teeth. That is when a mysterious program called "The System" selects Jinwoo as its sole player and bestows him with an extremely rare ability - level up his own strength and transform anyone he kills into a loyal minion or a shadow.

Thus begins Sung Jinwoo's journey as he battles a wide range of enemies, man and monster, to uncover the mysteries of the dungeons and understand where his powers truly came from.

In conclusion

Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

Solo Leveling has been one of the most, if not the most, looked-forward to anime of the year. The hype surrounding it went through the roof when the anime adaptation was teased. Fans flocked to the manwha initially and were mesmerized by Chugong's work.

Now, nearly five years after its Webtoon launch in 2018, the series will be animated, dubbed, and released for fans globally to enjoy. The most recent trailer depicts impressive visuals and catchy music - all adding to the appeal of the upcoming anime.

