Special image of Bakugo and Deku leaked ahead of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 premiere

On Tuesday, November 22, an image of Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo from the upcoming episode of My Hero Academia Season 6 was leaked on Twitter. Later, the animators apologized for the leak, as it was supposed to be a surprise for the viewers during episode 9.

With episode 8 having ended on a cliff-hanger, My Hero Academia Season 6 episode 9, titled Katsuki Bakugo Rising” is one of the most anticipated episodes in the history of the anime. The episode is set to adapt the eponymous chapter 285 from the manga.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 9 is set to adapt the volume 29 cover featuring Deku and Bakugo

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks MHA Officials apologise for spoiling the Bakugo & Deku still frame. It's supposed to appear in the upcoming special ending MHA Officials apologise for spoiling the Bakugo & Deku still frame. It's supposed to appear in the upcoming special ending https://t.co/kRWXhOrt9C

Twitter user Shonenleaks posted an image of a teenage Bakugo, knee-deep in the water, reaching out to take a hand which clearly belongs to a child. The user specified that My Hero Academia season 6 animators apologized for this leak. This image is supposed to appear during the ending sequence of episode 9 as an homage to the tumultuous events of said episode.

This scene is a re-enactment of the time from their childhood when Bakugo fell into a stream and Midoriya tried to help him by extending a hand to him. This moment is known as the beginning of the hostility between the protagonist and the deuteragonist. This scene is not an unfamiliar one to the manga readers, because it is an adaptation of the cover image of My Hero Academia volume 29, which is also titled “Katsuki Bakugo: Rising.”

Cover of volume 29 (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

On the cover, a teenage Bakugo is seen tentatively reaching out to a child Deku. The angle is different in the leaked image, which makes Bakugo look more imposing and Deku is out of focus. Their hands appear to be touching as well, which would symbolize Bakugo’s acceptance of his past behavior and the beginning of his journey towards atonement. However, as manga readers would know, Bakugo has a long way to go.

Final thoughts

Chapter 285 is one of the most controversial chapters in My Hero Academia. When chapter 286 came out, mangaka Kohei Horikoshi was heavily criticized for some of his creative choices regarding Bakugo’s actions and the cliff-hanger where he chose to end chapter 285. The criticism resurfaced after chapter 362 came out, and has not gone away since. Hopefully, the anime will do a proper job translating the urgency and weight of each scene from this crucial chapter into episode 9.

