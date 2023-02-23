Spy x Family makes its debut at Universal Studios Japan theme park

Friday, February 17, 2023, saw the highly anticipated Spy x Family attraction debut at Universal Studios Japan. The attraction is set to run until July 2, 2023, and is part of its Universal Cool Japan 2023 theme, featuring various other anime and video game-based attractions.

Mainichi Shimbun’s Mantan Web blog details what fans can expect from the Spy x Family attraction, giving international fans of the series a description of the experience. Based on the Mantan Web review, the attraction certainly seems to be an exciting experience for those fortunate enough to try it.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the Spy x Family attraction experience as described by Mantan Web, as well as details how else the theme park is celebrating the series.

Spy x Family attraction at Universal Studios Japan gives fans puzzle-solving opportunity to meet the Forgers

The Spy x Family attraction at Universal Studios combines puzzle-solving experiences with a live show featuring appearances by all three Forgers: Loid, Anya, and Yor. The puzzle-solving section sees participants recruited as a new agent to WISE, the Westalian Intelligence department.

The booklet which players have to solve is called the “Top Secret Mission Instructions” and directs participants to various locations around the park. Here, there are secret codes to solve, likely done so with the help of the booklet itself or various signage nearby the secret codes. However, this isn’t mentioned in Mantan Web’s description of the attraction.

Participants who successfully solve all of the puzzles are permitted entry to the aforementioned live show. Here, Loid Forger, also known as the world’s greatest spy Twilight, delivers a mission of the utmost importance to viewers. Anya and Yor also appear as part of the show alongside Loid.

Beyond this engaging attraction, the park will also sell Spy x Family-themed menu items and merchandise during the attraction’s run time, which is through July 2, 2023. Food items include beef stew, Anya-esque churros, and steamed buns shaped like Anya’s plush toy known as Chimera in the series.

Drinks include strawberry milk in the colors of Anya and bond and a non-alcoholic cocktail inspired by Loid and Yor. Merchandise includes child-sized Eden Academy uniform tunics, a Chimera pencil case, and masking tape with printed character designs.

The collaboration is a part of the aforementioned Universal Cool Japan 2023 theme. A Detective Conan attraction will also be running during the same period, with a Jujutsu Kaisen 4D attraction launched on September 16, 2022. This attraction will also run until July 2, 2023, along with a Monster Hunter VR attraction which was launched in January 2022.

