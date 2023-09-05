Studio Ghibli finally decides to release a trailer for Hayao Miyazaki's final film The Boy and the Heron

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, North American film distributor GKIDS announced that legendary filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron will get a trailer. The film was originally released in Japanese theaters on Friday, July 14, 2023, but had no trailer or promotional material.

Since its release in Japanese theaters, fans have had minimal information on the cast, staff list, stills, and synopsis for The Boy and the Heron. Studio Ghibli deliberately chose not to release significant promotional material for the film before its release, citing a desire to approach the film differently from previous ones.

In any case, The Boy and the Heron was not held down by this lack of promotional material, with Japanese fans regularly flocking to the theaters for it since its initial release. Likewise, the trailer’s release is likely meant for overseas promotion, whereas Studio Ghibli apparently felt the film’s domestic release didn’t need significant promotion.

The Boy and the Heron receives its first trailer ahead of international release via GKIDS

Expand Tweet

The trailer for Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron film is set to be released on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at an unspecified time. It’s also unspecified whether or not the trailer will be in Japanese with or without English subtitles or if the trailer will receive an English dubbed version.

It’s more likely that the trailer will have the original Japanese audio and either will or will not have English subtitles. While film trailers for Japanese films typically don’t initially release with English subtitles, these prior releases have also come before the film hit theaters. With Miyazaki’s alleged final film already in theaters, there seems to be a good chance that the trailer will receive English subtitles.

Expand Tweet

As of this article’s writing, the film has sold 4.95 million tickets in Japan for over 7.4 billion yen, equating to roughly 50.65 million USD. The film opened simultaneously in IMAX and general theaters in Japan, with the above number being all-encompassing for the film’s overall performance in both formats.

The story is set during World War II, following a young boy named Mahito Maki, who lost his mother during the firebombings of Tokyo. He and his father move to the countryside, where the latter remarries to his late wife’s pregnant sister. While struggling with his new life, Mahito encounters a talking heron, entering another world on the promise that he’ll be able to see his mother again.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.