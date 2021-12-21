Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission 12 leaks reveal key visual, preview, and release date

A new preview and key visual for Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission 12 has been leaked. In addition, it seems the next Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode will arrive much sooner than previously predicted.

The Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime serves as promotional material for the videogame of the same name. A similarly named manga is also in circulation, again serving as promotional material for the videogame of the same name.

Twitter leaker @DbsHype has released this information regarding the next episode over the last few days.

Twitter user @DbsHype recently leaked both the key visual and preview for the next Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode. @DbsHype is more popularly known for their consistently accurate Dragon Ball Super manga leaks, especially regarding recent chapters.

The Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime is currently seeing a massive team up. Vegeta and Goku as Super Saiyan Blue Evolved Gogeta, and Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta as Xeno SSJ4 Gogeta, are teaming up against the now youthful Fu. The last episode saw the Supreme Kai of Time teaching the two how to pool their energy so they can become even more powerful.

Fu recently abducted the Supreme Kai of Time’s bird Toktoki, a divine bird with the ability to affect time, and merged with it to gain his now youthful appearance. The Gogeta’s along with other allies, are now attempting to combat Fu and get Tokitoki back.

Both the key visual and preview seem to indicate that at least SSBE Gogeta has defused, as we see SSB Goku locked in a beam struggle with the now youthful Fu. While this is still speculation, Super Dragon Ball Heroes fans won’t be waiting too long for an answer.

Release date and wrapping up

In the key visual, it’s shown that the next Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode will be debuting on January 13, 2022. @DbsHype further confirms this, a hopeful sign for Super Dragon Ball Heroes fans that this release date is somewhat concrete.

Even if delayed, this Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode will come much quicker than usual and previously expected. While no spoiler information is currently available, some may come to light as time approaches the anticipated January 13, 2022 release date.

Be sure to keep an eye out for announcements and information regarding Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Big Bang Mission 12 as its anticipated release date approaches.

