Suzume creator Makoto Shinkai picks Dragon Ball over One Piece with a shocking revelation

Makoto Shinkai, the acclaimed creator of the animated film Suzume no Tojimari, recently took to Twitter to express his preference for the classic anime series Dragon Ball over the popular One Piece franchise. The revelation comes as a surprise, considering Shinkai's daughter voices a character in the latest One Piece film.

SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles), a Twitter account dedicated to anime and manga news, recently shared the information with fans, noting that Shinkai also revealed that his favorite character from the Dragon Ball series is Krillin. Fans of both franchises have been buzzing about the news, with some celebrating the shared appreciation of their favorite anime with the esteemed director.

While some fans may have been taken aback by Makoto Shinkai's preference for Dragon Ball, others were quick to point out that it's not entirely surprising. Many manga writers and anime creators of Shinkai's generation are more attuned to Dragon Ball, which is often considered the forefather of all shonen manga. One fan even compared the cultural impact of Dragon Ball in Japan to that of Star Wars in the United States.

The revelation that Shinkai's favorite character is Krillin was met with enthusiasm from fans of the bald-headed martial artist. Krillin is a beloved character in the Dragon Ball series, who is known for his humor in the original series and his unwavering friendship with protagonist Goku throughout the series' various incarnations. As such, fans expressed their affection for the character, with some even calling for a Krillin-centered film in the future.

While Shinkai's prefers Dragon Ball, his daughter is involved in the One Piece franchise, voicing a character in the fifteenth feature film titled One Piece Film: Red. Released on August 6, 2022, the movie was directed by Goro Taniguchi and produced by Toei Animation. Written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, he film series is based on the manga of the same name and has amassed a dedicated fan base over the years.

Shinkai's latest film, Suzume, was released on November 11, 2022, and was written and directed by the acclaimed filmmaker himself. Produced by CoMix Wave Films and distributed by Toho, Suzume is the seventh feature film in Shinkai's career.

The movie has garnered attention all over the anime fandom with its beautiful storylines and visuals. The film has also gained more box-office success worldwide than Makoto Shinkai’s other films, Your Name and Weathering with You.

Makoto Shinkai is always loved by fans due to the unique style of the stories in his films. As fans continue to discuss the director's shocking revelation regarding his Dragon Ball preference, they can look forward to more captivating stories from Makoto Shinkai in the future.

