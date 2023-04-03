Makoto Shinkai's Suzume film remains number 1 in China and South Korea

Makoto Shinkai's latest animated film, Suzume film, has captivated audiences in China and South Korea, maintaining its number 1 position at the box office. The film's impressive earnings and widespread acclaim showcase the worldwide appeal of Shinkai's unique storytelling and breathtaking animation.

In addition to its success in Asia, Suzume film has performed exceptionally well in its home country, Japan, and other international markets. As the film continues to enchant viewers globally, it has solidified its place as a major international box office hit.

The success of Suzume film surpasses the borders of China and Korea, earns US $13.49 million in 3 days in Japan

According to the entertainment news website Variety, Makoto Shinkai's Suzume film ranked number 1 at the Chinese box office in its second opening weekend, earning an incredible US $22.1 million. The film has accumulated US $80.6 million in just 10 days in China.

Additionally, Suzume no Tojimari earned US $4,442,206 in its fourth weekend since opening in South Korea on March 8, 2023. It has reached a cumulative total of US $29,750,165, making it the country's second highest-grossing film of the year, sending First Slam Dunk, with an earning of US $486,516, to rank third in the box office.

The success of the Suzume film has surpassed the borders of China and South Korea. The film opened at number 1 in Japan on November 11, 2022, selling 1.33 million tickets and earning 1.88 billion yen in its first three days, equivalent to about US $13.49 million.

This outstanding performance marks Suzume as Shinkai's most successful film to date, surpassing the box office numbers of his previous hits, Your Name and Weathering With You, which are more than 38.7% and 14.8% in case of tickets and 47.4% and 14.4% in case of earnings, respectively.

In Japan, this has made the film the 14th highest-earning film and the eighth-highest-earning anime film of all time.

Shinkai's Suzume film has captivated more than two million audiences by selling tickets outside Japan and ranked number 1 in every country outside Japan on its first day of screening, showcasing its worldwide appeal. The film is set to hit the big screens of 199 countries and territories, which will further increase its global reach and impact.

Suzume's huge success is due to Makoto Shinkai's captivating story and stunning visuals, which have struck a chord with people worldwide. As the film continues to dominate the box office charts in China, South Korea, and beyond, it cements its place as a major international hit.

The film is set to be released worldwide (except for Asia) on April 12, 2023, by Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom.

