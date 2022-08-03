Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night gets a second trailer and a key visual

With the announcement of Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night on June 15, 2022, fans of the franchise are now eagerly looking forward to seeing what comes next for Kirito and Asuna. A continuation of Aria of a Starless Night, fans have immense hopes pinned on this sequel.

The first trailer for Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night, was released on July 1, 2022, but didn’t reveal much about the movie. However, the production house surprised fans of Sword Art Online by revealing a new trailer as well as a new key visual on August 2.

Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night's new trailer gives a sneak peek of the upcoming events

On Tuesday, production house A-1 Pictures, released another trailer for Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night. Along with this, a key visual featuring all the pivotal characters in the movie was also unveiled.

Scherzo of Deep Night will cover the fourth out of the eight volumes of the light novel series. Moreover, the movie is produced by A-1 Pictures, a reputed animation studio known for its notable works like Fairy Tail, Blue Exorcist, Your Lie in April, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Seven Deadly Sins, etc.

MyAnimeList @myanimelist #sao_anime listani.me/saop-movie2 News: Sword Art Online: Progressive Movie - Kuraki Yuuyami no Scherzo (Scherzo of a Deep Night) reveals second key visual; opens in Japan on September 10 #ソードアート・オンライン News: Sword Art Online: Progressive Movie - Kuraki Yuuyami no Scherzo (Scherzo of a Deep Night) reveals second key visual; opens in Japan on September 10 #ソードアート・オンライン #sao_anime listani.me/saop-movie2 https://t.co/GGMh10rx2l

Yen Press, the official publisher of Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night in English, issued the following description for the story:

"It’s been just two months since they were trapped in the game of death that is Sword Art Online, and Kirito and Asuna continue their struggle at the vanguard of progress throughout the game. The fifth floor of Aincrad is a mazelike ruin, and the two dares to take pleasure in raiding it for the treasure it contains. Upon returning to the fourth floor, it’s time to do some questing on behalf of the Elf Lord Yofilis–but here begins Asuna’s discontent, for in doing so they will have to face her least favorite monster ever…"

The film further revealed that the OST, Shinzо̄ (Heart), will be sung by Eir Aoi, who has been associated with the Sword Art Online franchise and has delivered hits like Ryusei, Ignite, and Innocence.

Ayako Konno, who is the director of the prequel Aria of a Starless Night, is also going to direct Scherzo of Deep Night. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Haruka Tomatsu are yet again reprising their roles as Kirito and Asuna.

Reki Kawahara’s Sword Art Online Progressive sequel movie is slated to hit Japanese theaters on September 10, 2022.

The international release date is yet to be announced, and fans around the world will have to wait until distributors and license holders break their silence.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far