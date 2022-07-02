Sword Art Online Progressive reveals a new trailer for Scherzo of Deep Night

After the massive success of Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night, the franchise is set to release Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night. The sequel was announced on June 15, 2022.

Fans who were perplexed by the events in the first movie will finally have their answers. The sequel will finally join the pieces of the puzzle and reveal if Kirito and Asuna manage to escape the virtual world. A new trailer for the sequel was recently released, showing a glimpse of what is coming next for Kirito and Asuna.

Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night trailer reveals cast and crew

On July 1, 2022, Sword Art Online Progressive released the first trailer for the sequel movie. Although fans were relieved after the announcement of the sequel in June, they still wanted to know more about what Kirito and Asuna will be up against.

The prequel, Aria of a Starless Night, showed that a person who dies in the virtual world will also die for real, which made matters worse. The sequel will reveal if the characters are successful in breaking free of this hellish nightmare.

• Música: "Shinzo" de Eir Aoi.

🗓 Estreia dia 10 de setembro nos cinemas japoneses.

INFO| Foi revelado o tema musical do filme "Sword Art Online: Progressive -Kuraki Yuuyami no Scherzo-".
• Música: "Shinzo" de Eir Aoi.
🗓 Estreia dia 10 de setembro nos cinemas japoneses.
Estúdio: A-1 Pictures.

As announced earlier, Scherzo of Deep Night is set to be released on September 10, 2022, in Japanese theaters. Since the overarching storylines of the series have not been completed yet, the sequel will adapt from the fourth volume of the light novel series.

Yen Press describes the volume as:

"It's been just two months since they were trapped in the game of death that is Sword Art Online, and Kirito and Asuna continue their struggle at the vanguard of progress through the game. The fifth floor of Aincrad is a mazelike ruin, and the two dare to take pleasure in raiding it for the treasure it contains. Upon returning to the fourth floor, it's time to do some questing on behalf of the Elf Lord Yofilis--but here begins Asuna's discontent, for in doing so they will have to face her least favorite monster ever…"

Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night crew members

otakupal.com/sword-art-onli… As promised after the broadcast of the 10th anniversary countdown program in Japan on Friday night, more details have been released regarding the second Sword Art Online The Movie -Progressive- film, subtitled "Scherzo of Deep Night". #anime As promised after the broadcast of the 10th anniversary countdown program in Japan on Friday night, more details have been released regarding the second Sword Art Online The Movie -Progressive- film, subtitled "Scherzo of Deep Night". #animeotakupal.com/sword-art-onli… https://t.co/5IJKQIt4BD

Director - Ayako Kōno

Production House - A-1 Pictures

Action Director - Yasuyuki Kai

Character Designer - Kento Toya with Aya Akizuki and Keisuke Watanabe (as sub-character designers)

CG Director - Kengo Oda

Art Director - Yusa Itou

Color Designer - Naomi Nakano

Photography Director - Yuki Oshima

Music Composer - Yuki Kajiura

Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night cast

Haruka Tomatsu - Asuna

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka - Kirito

Shiori Izawa - Argo

Yuusuke Kobayashi - Morte

Kaede Hondo - Liten

Tomokazu Seki - Kibaou

Studio A-1 Pictures is in charge of the movie. The international release date is yet to be revealed.

