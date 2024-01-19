Tales of Wedding Rings English dub announces January release date and more

Friday, January 19, 2024 saw Crunchyroll announce that it will begin streaming the English dubbed version of the Tales of Wedding Rings anime, beginning on Saturday, January 20. Crunchyroll also announced a partial cast list for the dub, and what appears to be the full staff list for the production.

The Japanese-language version of the Tales of Wedding Rings anime originally premiered in Japan on Saturday, January 6 on the AT-X, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11 channels. The series also premiered on the Japanese streaming services ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hodai. The 2-week gap between the Japanese and English-language versions of the series is typical of Crunchyroll’s dubbed productions.

The Tales of Wedding Rings anime serves as a television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Maybe’s original manga series of the same name. Maybe is a creator duo who uses the pseudonym for the production of their various manga series. The series originally launched in Square Enix’s Monthly Big Gangan magazine in March 2014, entering its climax in August 2021 with the series still ongoing today.

Tales of Wedding Rings anime’s English dub stars Corey Wilder as Satou, Erza Vervin as Hime

The Tales of Wedding Ring anime’s currently announced English dub cast includes Corey Wilder as Satou, Ezra Vervin as Hime, Max Hartman as Alabaster, and Jeff Plunk as Marse. It is presumed that this is a partial cast list for the series, with the Japanese-language version of the series having announced eight cast members each voicing one of eight separate characters so far. More cast will likely be announced for the English dub as it progresses.

Lee George is directing the English dub, with Zach Bolton producing. Dallas Reid is handling the adaptation, while William Dewell is the mixer and Ian Emerson is the engineer. Core cast for the anime includes Takashi Naoya as director at Staple Entertainment studios, Ryousuke Naya as Sound Director, Satoshi Hono composing the music, and Saori Nakashiki as character designer.

Yen Press publishes the Tales of Wedding Rings manga in English, with 13 of the series’ 14 total volumes having been translated at the time of this article’s writing. The 14th volume of the series was released in Japan on Monday, December 25, 2023. Maybe previously reported their hopes to end the manga by its 15th volume assuming all goes to plan. Yen Press describes the series as follows:

“When Satou's best friend, Hime, tells him that she's moving, he decides to follow. After crashing her wedding in another world, he ends up as the groom when she suddenly kisses him! Prophecy states that her husband is destined to be the Ring King-a hero of immense power who will save the world from the Abyssal King! Is Satou up for the challenge, or is his new marriage going to end before it even begins?”

