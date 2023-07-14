TenPuru anime episode 2 release date, where to watch, what to expect

TenPuru anime episode 2 will come out soon, and many people are looking forward to seeing Akemitsu's struggles with women in the temple. Written by Kimitake Yoshioka, the anime adaptation of the series by Studio Gekko has begun, with a few more episodes down the line.

There's still no clarity about how many chapters and arcs from the manga will be adapted. However, there is a lot of excitement in the fandom regarding this series and what it has to offer, considering how the first episode introduced Akemitsu, his problems with his father, and his issues with women.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers for TenPuru anime episode 2.

TenPuru anime episode 2 will release on July 16

Release date and where to watch

As of this writing, TenPuru anime episode 2 will come out on July 16. The series' first episode was released on July 9, suggesting that all future episodes will be released in a week's gap. Studio Gekko or the marketing team haven't confirmed this, though.

It's also worth pointing out that there is no information regarding how many episodes the series will have. Maybe that's because there is no certainty about how long this project will go on.

The second episode will air on Tokyo MX for fans in Japan. This network usually transmits anime series and is very likely to show the entire season, at least as of this writing. For fans in the Asia-Pacific area, this episode will be on Medialink's Ani-One Asia YouTube channel. Crunchyroll is streaming the series for people outside Asia.

What to expect from TenPuru anime episode 2?

Akemitsu is a kid with a bad father who is also a borderline pervert and womanizer. Therefore, Akemitsu grew up hating his father and decided to become a respectful man. However, that becomes a problem when he meets a girl named Yuzuki and falls in love. This results in his father's pervert genes coming out.

Because he doesn't want to follow that path, he decides to join a temple to become a monk. The temple happens to be male-only, much to his happiness. However, once he gets there, he finds out that Yuzuki is also there, leading to many hilarious situations between the two characters.

The second episode will show more of Akemitsu's temptations with women and his relationship with Yuzuki.

