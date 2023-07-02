TenPuru episode 1 release date and time, countdown, and more

TenPuru episode 1 is scheduled to release on July 9, 2023. The anime consists of 12 episodes and is based on the Japanese manga of the same name written by Kimitake Yoshioka. As the premiere date for TenPuru episode 1 draws near, viewers are eager to find out where they can watch the show.

The anime is directed by Kazuomi Koga, known for Rent-A-Girlfriend, Fire Force, Akame ga KILL, and others. TenPuru tells the story of a boy who falls in love with a girl, which causes him to have impure thoughts. He then quickly decides to renounce his worldly ways and become a Buddhist monk. However, the temple to which he chooses to devote himself is packed with women.

TenPuru episode 1 will debut on TOKYO MX and BS11 on July 9, 2023

Both volumes will include a bonus 'completely new anime episode.'



"TenPuru -No One Can Live on Loneliness-" is listed with a total of 12 episodes between two Blu-ray volumes. Both volumes will include a bonus 'completely new anime episode.'

TenPuru episode 1 will premiere at 1:30 am JST on Sunday, July 9, 2023. The global release timings for the same are listed below with the corresponding time zones.

Pacific Daylight Time (PST): 9:30 am, Saturday, July 8, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time (EST): 12:30 pm, Saturday, July 8, 2023

British Summer Time (BST): 5:30 pm, Saturday, July 8, 2023

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 6:30 pm, Saturday, July 8, 2023

India Standard Time (IST): 10:00 pm, Saturday, July 8, 2023

Philippine Time (PHT): 12:30 am, Sunday, July 9, 2023

Japan Standard Time (JST): 1:30 am, Sunday, July 9, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 2 am, Sunday, July 9, 2023

Korean Standard Time (KST): 1:30 am, Sunday, July 9, 2023

Where to watch TenPuru episode 1?

TenPuru episode 1 will air on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 1:30 am JST, according to the anime's official website. The program will then air on networks like MBS, AT-X, HTB, and BS NTV as well.

Global fans can stream TenPuru episode 1 on Crunchyroll. However, they won't be able to view the episode unless they sign up for one of the platform's plans to enjoy ad-free streaming. Crunchyroll Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/month) are the most widely used packs among viewers.

What to expect from the anime?

La serie se estrenará el próximo 8 de julio.

Visual especial para el anime "Tenpuru", protagonizada por Yuzuki Aoba (Actriz de voz: Aimi). La serie se estrenará el próximo 8 de julio.

The synopsis of the show as per Crunchyroll, the platform that has licensed the series, reads:

"Akagami Akemitsu has spent his days and nights absorbed in studying and part-time work in an effort to distance himself from his family, which is notorious as a household of philanderers. One day, he falls in love at first sight with a girl named Aoba Yuzuki, and suddenly he's constantly drowning in worldly desires."

It continues:

"Hoping to fight back against his genes and live a more stoic life, he enters a temple... only to find out that it's a convent filled with gorgeous girls! So begins a new rom-com about the temple life of three adorable triplets and two beautiful freeloaders!"

When the anime premieres, fans will witness the comedy and romance genres collide and they can't wait to see what TenPuru episode 1 brings to the table.

