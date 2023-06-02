Reign of the Seven Spellblades announces release date with a second trailer

Reign of the Seven Spellblades is the latest inclusion in the 2023 anime season roster; the release date of the series along with a second trailer has recently been released. The series will premiere on July 7 on Tokyo MX and BS11 and is expected to be a hit with its stunning visuals and animation, as promised by the trailer.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades is based on a fantasy light novel series of the same name, written by Bokuto Uno and illustrated by Ruria Miyuki. It first began serializing from September 2018 and currently consists of a total of eleven volumes. The series is also adapted as a manga by Sakae Esuno, best known for her previous work, Future Diary.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades announces release date in new trailer

The recently announced anime adaptation of Reign of the Seven Spellblades has officially released its second full length trailer and this time, it is provided with English subtitles.

The trailer, which was posted at the official YouTube channel of Warner Brothers Japan Anime, announced that the anime will premier on July 7, 2023. A key visual has also been dropped by the anime featuring all its main characters with the Kimberly Magic Academy set behind.

The new trailer gives us a glimpse of the song Kenka (Sword Flower) by Kujira Yumemi feat. Mimizuku and Fukurō, which will serve as the opening theme to the anime. Yumemi, who is also composing the music for the show, will also provide the ending theme song called Aimu, featuring Tsumugishachi.

The anime adaptation of Reign of the Seven Spellblades was announced December 11, 2021, at Dengeki Bunko Winter Festival 2021. Since then it has been revealed that show will be directed by Masato Matsune under the production of the studio J.C. Staff. The script is supervised by Shogo Yasukawa while Sota Suwa is at the helm of character designs.

The anime has already announced its voice cast and it includes some of the most popular names in the industry, who have previously worked in shows like Banana Fish, Konosuba, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, and more. Here is the list of seiyuus and the respective characters they will be voicing in the show:

Atsushi Tamaru as Oliver Horn

Yuka Nukui as Nanao Hibiya

Misuzu Yamada as Michela McFarlane

Hitomi Ohwada as Katie Aalto

Riho Sugiyama as Pete Reston

Shinsuke Sugawara as Guy Greenwood

Shōya Chiba as Richard Andrews

Ai Kayano as Ophelia Salvadori

Kazutomi Yamamoto as Carlos Whitrow

Satoshi Hino as Alvin Godfrey

Ai Kakuma as Vera Miligan

Atsushi Imaruoka as Cyrus Rivermoore

Atsuko Tanaka as Esmeralda

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Luther Garland

Hiroki Touchi as Darius Grenville

The English version of the light novel is distributed by YenPress. This is how the story of Reign of the Seven Spellblades is summarized in the official website of the publication:

"Springtime at Kimberly Magic Academy, when new students begin their first year. One boy, clad in black robes with a white cane and sword strapped to his hip, approaches the prestigious school. This young man—Oliver—must form a bond with a katana wielding girl named Nanao if he's to survive the dangers he's to face at this school that is anything but what it seems!"

Stay tuned for more updates on Reign of the Seven Spellblades anime and other popular manga and anime shows like Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, One Pumch Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and more.

