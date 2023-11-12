Terminator anime adaptation confirmed to be in production 

The Terminator anime series will debut as an addition to the beloved Terminator franchisee. The Terminator series has been captivating people for years, with its stories of time travel, artificial intelligence, and it's greater aim to safeguard the world.

Recently, Netflix revealed the first teaser for its upcoming Terminator anime series during Geeked Week 2023. It promises to deliver the same intensity as the movies. Skydance Media and studio Production I.G. are the producers of this upcoming anime series, which is written by Mattson Tomlin, who also co-wrote the film Project Power.

Terminator anime: A new chapter in the iconic franchise

Expand Tweet

Netflix recently released a teaser of the anime adaptation of the Terminator series. The teaser, however, didn't reveal much about the plot or feature any footage from the series.

Furthermore, it delivers the following message:

"There is no fate. On August 30th, 1997, Two days from now, Everything changes."

The teaser also discloses that Japanese animation studio Production I.G. is in charge of the production.

When Terminator anime series will be released?

A still from the Terminator movie (Image via Netflix)

The anime adaptation of the Terminator series was announced in August 2021. Since then, there has been a lack of substantial updates regarding the series' progress. However, a recently released teaser confirms that the series is in production.

Despite this revelation, the official release date remains a mystery, as no further information has been provided. Consequently, the release date will likely be disclosed through subsequent official announcements.

The anime adaptation of the Terminator series promises to stay true to the storylines we've seen in the movies. It might even bring in some new characters to add more depth to the franchise. Led by Matt Tomlin in the role of showrunner, executive producer, and writer the Terminator franchise is expanding its horizons into the world of animation through this upcoming anime series.

A still from the Terminator movie (Image via Netflix)

Skydance is producing this adaptation with direction from Masashi Kudo. This addition adds to the franchise's collection of media including six films, a TV series, novels, comics, and video games. The Terminator franchise originated from James Cameron's 1984 film, The Terminator. The movie featured Arnold Schwarzenegger as a cyborg assassin sent back in time to eliminate Sarah Connor played by Linda Hamilton, a woman whose unborn son is destined to become a leader who will save humanity from an impending robot uprising.

The Terminator franchise has grossed over $2 billion worldwide and is considered one of the most influential science-fiction franchises of all time. With the announcement of an upcoming anime adaptation, the excitement among fans is already high. While it remains to be seen how the Terminator anime will be received, it will undoubtedly be an intriguing addition to the Terminator universe.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.