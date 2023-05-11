"That man a terrorist": Twitter roasts user calling Goku the worst shonen villain

Goku, the main character of the well-known Dragon Ball series, was recently referred to as a terrorist by a Twitter user, causing outrage in the Goku community. The user went so far as to label the Legendary Saiyan "a terrorist" and said that every time he engaged in combat, he endangered his friends, family, and the entire globe.

Fans of the series have reacted to the user's comments with a mixture of scorn and humor. Despite his flaws, Goku is seen as a valiant figure who battles to defend his loved ones and protect the planet from destruction.

Fans argue over the heroic staus of Goku after Twitter user goes after the beloved Saiyan

Astronym @astronymia Goku is an awful "hero" protagonist. He literally puts his friends, family, and the entire world in danger with every fight. That man is more of a t*rrorist than Vegeta started out. Mans even went so far as to give Cell a senzu bean to beat his own son's ass. Goku is an awful "hero" protagonist. He literally puts his friends, family, and the entire world in danger with every fight. That man is more of a t*rrorist than Vegeta started out. Mans even went so far as to give Cell a senzu bean to beat his own son's ass. https://t.co/kdPjygZn6C

A lot of individuals on Twitter frequently try to rile up anime fans by critiquing their favorite series - sometimes their reasons are sound, but at other times they are wholly false and simply serve to start an interminable debate. By insulting the much-loved Goku from shonen anime Dragon Ball, one of these users made an attempt to accomplish something similar.

Goku was unexpectedly subjected to criticism from Twitter user Astronym, who called the adored character "a terrorist." According to them, the Saiyan isn't as fantastic as people have made him out to be since fans frequently dismiss legitimate criticism of the anime and the main character.

Astronym @astronymia He has zero risk assessment skills and even worse emotional intelligence outside of getting what he wants.



Goku is the true villain of Dragonball. He has zero risk assessment skills and even worse emotional intelligence outside of getting what he wants.Goku is the true villain of Dragonball.

Astronym @astronymia What's killing me rn is the people who say he's only ever saved people.



THIS MAN HAS HAD THE ENTIRE WORLD ANNIHILATED AND HAD TO WISH EVERYBODY BACK WITH THE DRAGONBALLS WHAT DO YOU EVEN MEAN What's killing me rn is the people who say he's only ever saved people.THIS MAN HAS HAD THE ENTIRE WORLD ANNIHILATED AND HAD TO WISH EVERYBODY BACK WITH THE DRAGONBALLS WHAT DO YOU EVEN MEAN

This critique draws attention to the character's possible weaknesses in risk perception and emotional intelligence. Goku is frequently shown as having an impetuous attitude and a propensity to behave recklessly without thinking through the impact of his choices. His impulsiveness frequently causes him to take chances that others may not, but it can also put him in precarious circumstances.

The user continues by stating that the character frequently destroys entire universes or even wipes them out in the name of battling and pushing himself to the maximum. This disregard for the greater good has been a reoccurring theme in Dragon Ball throughout its existence.

Dragon Ball fans respond to their favorite Saiyan being slammed

Anime fans were quick to react to Astronym's criticism of the show, with one pointing out that the Saiyan is a protector and concerned about others around him. He has also made a number of selfless choices to protect not only the planet but the whole multiverse.

The person continued to argue in favor of the Saiyan, attracting supporters.

𝑩𝒍𝒗𝒄𝒌 𝑩𝒖𝒍𝒎𝒂𝒂 @BlvckBulmaa since OG Dragonball that man has sacrificed himself twice to save his family friends and even the earth. This is the most L take I’ve ever seen on Twitter 🏽 twitter.com/astronymia/sta… Astronym @astronymia Goku is an awful "hero" protagonist. He literally puts his friends, family, and the entire world in danger with every fight. That man is more of a t*rrorist than Vegeta started out. Mans even went so far as to give Cell a senzu bean to beat his own son's ass. Goku is an awful "hero" protagonist. He literally puts his friends, family, and the entire world in danger with every fight. That man is more of a t*rrorist than Vegeta started out. Mans even went so far as to give Cell a senzu bean to beat his own son's ass. https://t.co/kdPjygZn6C Goku never once admitted to be a hero at all. He’s a protector and he cares for those around himsince OG Dragonball that man has sacrificed himself twice to save his family friends and even the earth. This is the most L take I’ve ever seen on Twitter Goku never once admitted to be a hero at all. He’s a protector and he cares for those around him 💀 since OG Dragonball that man has sacrificed himself twice to save his family friends and even the earth. This is the most L take I’ve ever seen on Twitter 👎🏽 twitter.com/astronymia/sta…

𝑩𝒍𝒗𝒄𝒌 𝑩𝒖𝒍𝒎𝒂𝒂 @BlvckBulmaa He also gave 12 universe a fighting chance to survive after Zeno was gonna eliminate them because he was bored 🤣🤣 He also gave 12 universe a fighting chance to survive after Zeno was gonna eliminate them because he was bored 🤣🤣

Dammy @lil__damzy @BlvckBulmaa Ppl who watched og dragon ball have my respect @BlvckBulmaa Ppl who watched og dragon ball have my respect https://t.co/aQZvop8Eli

Several independent comments under Astronym's post also called out the controversial stance they took on the matter:

OddEyesVon @0ddeyesvon @astronymia You might have a point after the Frieza arc. Before then though? @astronymia You might have a point after the Frieza arc. Before then though?

Ding Bat @DingBadd @astronymia The reason he gave Cell the senzu bean was because he had confidence in his son and he was proud of him. Not to mention the he sacrificed his life to save his friends and family when Gohan couldn’t finish Cell off in time. @astronymia The reason he gave Cell the senzu bean was because he had confidence in his son and he was proud of him. Not to mention the he sacrificed his life to save his friends and family when Gohan couldn’t finish Cell off in time.

💜 @thefutxre @astronymia There’s nothing to argue cause you’re just straight up wrong @astronymia There’s nothing to argue cause you’re just straight up wrong 💀

After receiving harsh criticism from several Dragon Ball fans, the original Twitter handle admitted to the character not being a villain.

Astronym @astronymia @0ddeyesvon I concede that Dragonball Goku was not a villain @0ddeyesvon I concede that Dragonball Goku was not a villain

While "terrorist" might be a stretch, Goku is undoubtedly a contentious anime character. It's true that he has a reputation for stirring up problems, whether it's due to his desire to take on opponents or his occasionally rash behavior. He rarely acts out of malice or a wish to create havoc, though, and simply enjoys engaging in combat and pushing himself, regardless of the repercussions.

