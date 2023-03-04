The Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 fever has taken the internet by storm

With the release of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3, anime fans could finally experience the tense build-up to the series' conclusion. The first special episode of the series exceeded fans' expectations, and the internet is ablaze with praise. It appears the episode's animation quality and sound effects have added to the thrill.

As time passes, excitement for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 is growing among fans. At the time of this writing, more than 28,800 tweets have been made public. The good news for fans at this point is that the anime series' Final Season Part 3 will be split into two parts.

Twitter reactions to the release of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3

Attack on Titan is perhaps one of our generation's most popular and influential anime series, and it is also no surprise that it has a global following. With the release of a special one-hour episode of the Final Season Part 3, fans have taken over the internet, airing their thoughts and feelings about the series.

The new episode release mainly focuses on Eren and the Rumbling that started in the previous episode. Not only this, but the new episode also focuses on the Survey Corps' efforts to stop Eren. Additional characters, such as Annie Leonhart, Gabby Braun, and Falco Grice, set forth to work with the Survey Corps to prevent Eren from annihilating mankind outside of Paradis Island.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 will be divided into two parts. While the first has hit TV screens, the second will be out sometime later in the fall of 2023. The series Final Season Part 3 has proven to be very sentimental for fans, with many reflecting on its emotionally charged content.

s @delusional12345

@AttackOnTitan me waiting for aot part three be like me waiting for aot part three be like@AttackOnTitan https://t.co/m3oVc3XjMj

The new episode has received widespread praise from fans for its overall excellence. Not only was the anime adaptation of high quality, but so were the voice acting and sound effects.

The series enjoys such popularity that Crunchyroll, one of the biggest sites on the internet for streaming, has collapsed. This might be because the servers were overloaded as a result of the episode's release. Fans are eagerly anticipating the new episode to be uploaded to the streaming service so they can watch it.

gab🪞 @littlelovejm ITS BEEN TWO HOURS CRUNCHYROLL WHATS GOING ON #AttackOnTitan ITS BEEN TWO HOURS CRUNCHYROLL WHATS GOING ON #AttackOnTitan https://t.co/gIqjunQeWI

Faye @MoblitFan Me opening the crunchyroll app every 5 seconds looking for the new episode like??? Me opening the crunchyroll app every 5 seconds looking for the new episode like??? https://t.co/a5DRCJlRMf

Fans are overjoyed to see the series' conclusion. Given that MAPPA has consistently produced high-quality animation that has been well received by its audience, the show's hype is justified.

