The Demon Prince of Momochi House reveals release date, new trailer, and more at Anime NYC 2023

The Demon Prince of Momochi House is set to make its debut on January 5, 2023, as per an announcement by the Crunchyroll Industry panel at Anime NYC 2023. The panel revealed the new trailer, which offered fans insight into the character design of the protagonist and other important deuteragonists of the anime adaptation. In addition, the main cast and information regarding the theme song were also shared in Anime NYC 2023.

Illustrated and written by Aya Shouoto, The Demon Prince of Momochi House is originally a manga series that was published and serialized by Kadokawa Shoten in their Asuka magazine. Its serialization began in February 2013 and ended in August 2019. In October 2020, Shojo Beat, a Viz Media imprint, released the manga's final volume.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House trailer

The trailer opens with the protagonist of The Demon Prince of Momochi House, Himari Momochi, being surprised by unexpected visitors in her house. A letter given to her reveals that in her parent’s will, it was mentioned that she would inherit the house. However, she is quite shocked to see Aoi Nanamori and his companions, Ise and Yuakri, ordering her to leave the house. Himari remains insistent, and the scene cuts to a Yokai attempting to attack her.

It is at this point that she realizes that Aoi is the guardian spirit of the house, and the mansion sits on the very edge that differentiates the spirit realm from the world of the living. Himari also realizes that Aoi is bound to the mansion, and his presence in the real world no longer exists. She decides to help Aoi, and the trailer is cut to a static screen, which announces the release date.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House main cast and staff

Expand Tweet

The new cast includes Himari Momochi as Natsumi Kawaida, Aoi Nanamori/Nue as Takeo Otsuka, Yukari as Shinnosuke Tachibana Kasha as Taku Yashiro, Nachi Takamura as Wataru Hatano, and Ise as Yuki Ono.

According to the announcement, the series will be helmed by director Bob Shirohata, while the series composition and script will be managed by Yasuko Aoki (Studio Monado). In a similar vein, music will be provided by Ayana Tsujita and Tomoyuki Kono, and character design by Mariko Oka. Kenichi Tajiri (Mukuo Studio) has taken up the responsibilities of character design, with Miki Komata (Studio Twinkle) managing 3D direction.

Hiromi Kikuta is the sound director of the Aya Shouoto-created anime, with Takashi Aoki offering their skills as the Director of Photography. Yoh Kamiyama is performing the opening theme song, and Muto is performing the ending theme song.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House will be animated by Drive. This is a well-known name in the anime industry that is also responsible for the animation of KonoSuba God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! season 3. Based on the trailer, it’s quite clear that Drive is capable of creating some stunning visuals that will be essential for this anime series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.