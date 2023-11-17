Anime NYC 2024 set to change schedule due to expanded offerings

Anime NYC 2024 will take place earlier than the usual timings of November and will have an enhanced venue, occupying the full main building of the Javits Center. With the date change to August 2024, attendees can expect a more expansive and immersive experience.

Meanwhile, Anime NYC 2023, scheduled for three days from November 17 to 19, 2023, promises exciting announcements and premieres, including the English dub premiere of Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet and other exclusive screenings. The event is poised to be a thrilling celebration of anime culture, setting the stage for the future of Anime NYC.

Anime NYC 2024 to happen in August

The organizers of Anime NYC have officially announced a significant update for Anime NYC 2024. In a statement released on Thursday, November 16, it was revealed that Anime NYC 2024, slated to be next year's convention, will undergo a date change, shifting to August 23–25, 2024. Notably, this alteration marks a strategic move, as the event will now occupy the entire main building of the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, a first in its history.

This decision is accompanied by a pertinent adjustment in the ticket sales timeline: tickets for Anime NYC 2024 will be available for purchase starting December 5, 2023. The current year's event, Anime NYC 2023, is scheduled to unfold from November 17 to 19, encompassing a three-day period over the weekend, commencing on Friday and concluding on Sunday.

Having debuted in November 2017, Anime NYC has traditionally taken place in November each subsequent year, with an exception in 2020 when the event transitioned to an online format. The shift to an August timeframe in 2024 is motivated by the organizers' objective to provide attendees with increased space for feature displays and additional panel rooms for screenings, workshops, and special events.

Earlier this year, in January 2023, Anime NYC staff expressed their aspiration to expand the convention's footprint within the Javits Center, contemplating potential additional venues in the Hudson Yards and Times Square neighborhoods.

As Anime NYC 2023 unfolds this weekend, attendees can anticipate a lineup of premieres, including the English dub premiere of Detective Conan: The Scarlet Bullet by TMS Entertainment, the world premiere of The Dangers in My Heart Season 2 by HIDIVE, and Crunchyroll's exclusive screenings of My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, Metallic Rouge, and Tales of Wedding Rings.

Final Thoughts

Anime NYC 2023 is set to captivate fans as it kicks off today, November 17, running through November 19, culminating on Sunday. With exciting premieres and a future date change announcement for 2024, the event promises an immersive experience for anime fans, marking a dynamic evolution for the convention and its fans.

