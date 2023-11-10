Great Pretender to announce new anime project in Anime NYC 2023

With Anime NYC 2023 set to take place between November 17 and 19, the official TOHO animation YouTube channel released a short teaser for a new Great Pretender project. The announcement is set to take place on Saturday, November 18, at the Anime NYC panel.

Great Pretender is a Japanese original net animation that was produced by WIT Studio and released on Netflix. The series' arcs are called cases, three of which were released together in August 2020, followed by a fourth case in November 2023. Overall, the anime released 23 episodes, which were later aired on Fuji TV's +Ultra anime programming block.

Great Pretender hints at new project with short teaser

On Friday, November 10, the official YouTube channel of TOHO Animation released an 18-second-long teaser hinting at a new Great Pretender anime project announcement. The teaser showed glimpses of the first season, all while captions appeared on the screen that read, "The greatest con artists return to the party."

In addition, the teaser stated that a new release is set to be announced at Anime NYC on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The panel will take place between 12:45 pm and 1:45 pm in Panel Room 1.

Makoto Edamura as seen in the anime (Image via WIT Studio)

As per the details that have been revealed, WIT Studio and Production I.G President George Wada, Anime Director Hiro Kaburagi, and Production I.G producer Hitoshi Ito will be in attendance at the panel.

Previously, when the anime project was a secret, it was stated that the fans in attendance would have an exclusive opportunity to watch the world premiere with guests.

Hence, there is a good chance that fans will be able to catch a first glimpse of the new project, which can be presumed to be the series' second season. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to win some great prizes.

What is Great Pretender anime about?

Laurent Thierry as seen in the anime (Image via WIT Studio)

Great Pretender follows the story of Makoto Edamura, who was forced into a life of crime. Hence, he started pickpocketing, scamming, and swindling others. One day, after he tried swindling a tourist, he discovered that he was the one who got swindled. Thereafter, he followed the tourist to find out that he was also a fellow con man named Laurent Thierry.

Makoto then followed Laurent all the way to Los Angeles to defend his self-proclaimed title of "Japan's Greatest Swindler." Hence, he took on Laurent's challenge to swindle the biggest mafia boss on the West Coast. Following that, Makoto trails Laurent and his associates from city to city, putting his skills to the test.

