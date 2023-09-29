The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor anime adaptation announced for 2024

On Friday, September 29, 2023, the official Twitter account for The Do-Over Damsel Conquers The Dragon Emperor anime series opened and officially announced a 2024 air window. The series will serve as a television anime adaptation of the original light novels of the same name, written by Sarasa Nagase and illustrated by Mitsuya Fuji.

With the series set to be an adaptation of the original light novels, it is also presumed that The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor anime will follow the same story. The series currently has six volumes released in Japanese, meaning there’s certainly plenty of source material for the anime to work with.

While The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor anime adaptation hasn’t yet received a narrower release window beyond 2024, that should be addressed in the coming months. Given the timing of the announcement, fans can likely expect the series to premiere sometime in mid-to-late 2024.

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor anime slated for 2024 release, most likely later in the year

Expand Tweet

The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor anime series originally began as a web novel written by Nagase, which was later published on the Shosetsuki ni Naro website in November 2019.

The series is still ongoing in this format and was picked up by Kadokawa Shoten’s Beans Bunk imprint for publication as a light novel with illustrations by Fuj in March 2020. Illustrator Anko Yuzu then launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa’s Comp Ace magazine in July 2020.

Expand Tweet

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English with the title The Second-Chance Noble Daughter Sets Out to Conquer the Dragon Emperor. Cross Infinite World releases the light novels in English and describes the story as follows:

“Jill is sentenced to death by the crown prince, her fiancé. But just before she dies, she's sent back in time six years to the party where their engagement had been decided. To avoid this route of ruin, Jill immediately proposes to the person standing behind her…but it's the man who was her greatest enemy, Emperor Hadis?!

It continues,

"Jill knows all about his future descent into evil. She quickly retracts the proposal, but the delighted Hadis takes her back to his castle and makes her a meal. Completely won over by the food, Jill makes a life-changing decision… “I'm going to reform—no, I'm going to make you happy!” It's time to redo this life with the enemy!”

There is currently no information on the staff or cast for the anime series. However, like a narrower release window or date, fans can expect this information to be confirmed in the coming weeks and months.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.