The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 to release new information

After announcing Season 2 of The Eminence in Shadow in February 2023 with a teaser and a crucial visual, the anime announced on May 15, 2023, that additional details regarding Season 2 would be unveiled on May 28.

The Eminence in Shadow follows Minoru Kagenou, who wanted to become an eminence in the shadows, but only realizes the dream after he gets reincarnated in another world. Here, he forms a group named Shadow Garden to fight against the imaginary Cult of Diabolos. However, the organization isn't as fictional as it seems.

New information on The Eminence in Shadow season 2 to be announced soon

Following the end of The Eminence in Shadow season 1 on February 15, 2023, the anime studio Nexus revealed that the production of the second season had been decided. Thus, The Eminence in Shadow season 2 was announced with a teaser and a key visual on February 22, 2023.

Nearly three months after the announcement, the anime revealed that new information about The Eminence in Shadow season 2 is set to be revealed on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Fans can expect the upcoming announcement to reveal a release window for the anime or release a new teaser, which might feature the new characters set to appear in the upcoming season.

How fans reacted to the news about The Eminence in Shadow

Upon seeing the news about The Eminence in Shadow season 2, fans were hyped as they wanted to watch the anime as soon as possible. Unlike many isekai anime that go overlooked, The Eminence in Shadow has managed to make a name for itself and is likely to perform well when it premieres its second season.

Titan @Harshit29092004 @animetv_jp Pretty hyped for it man... Just watched it a few days ago... It was fantastic... @animetv_jp Pretty hyped for it man... Just watched it a few days ago... It was fantastic...

Erixsen @Erixsense @animetv_jp Are they going to announce the release date? @animetv_jp Are they going to announce the release date?

Fans of the series could not stop praising the first season as they found it to be pretty good. Following that, they had been waiting for the second season. Since it was already announced, they wished to learn some additional news about it. Fortunately, new information about the anime will be revealed on May 28.

Jonathan Bloodfallen @DiamondJDust @animetv_jp I need to see Lawless City animated.. I need it @animetv_jp I need to see Lawless City animated.. I need it

After the end of the first season, fans had been waiting for the second season as it is set to adapt the Lawless City arc. While more about the arc is yet to be revealed to all fans, they have been hyped about it. As expected, the ones who are excited about the future arc have read the light novel or the manga.

Zero @Partalizer @animetv_jp boring the mc is too op @animetv_jp boring the mc is too op

ᏒᎬᎰᎾᏒᎷᎬᏒ @hernancortes324 @animetv_jp Am i the only one who really doesn't like Cid?? @animetv_jp Am i the only one who really doesn't like Cid?? 😐

Lastly, there were some fans who weren't as fond of the anime due to its main character. As per them, the main character Cid Kagenou was too overpowered, yet he did not use his full potential.

