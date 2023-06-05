The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses anime release date announced

The official website for the television adaptation of author and illustrator Koume Fujichika’s The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga series released its third promo video on Monday, June 5. The video revealed additional cast members for the series, its July release date, and a new key visual featuring the protagonistic duo.

Fujichika’s original manga series has been serialized in Square Enix’s Monthly Gangan Joker magazine since November 2018. The series was first published on the author’s Twitter account in April of the same year before becoming regularly serialized. As of January 2023, the series has been collected into ten tankobon collection volumes.

Despite not winning any major awards or being considered part of the mainstream scene for manga, the series has garnered a loyal and devoted following over its nearly five-year run. With the television anime adaptation set to premiere imminently, fans of the manga series hope the anime will widen the fanbase for this beloved series.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses television anime series is set to premiere on July 4, 2023

The television anime adaptation of Fujichika’s The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses manga series is set to premiere on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The series will premiere on Tokyo MX at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time. The series will also air on the MBS and BS Asahi at an undisclosed later time. The series will stream in Japan on the U-NEXT, ABEMA, and other streaming services.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses' opening theme song is titled NAME and is sung by the debuting 16-year-old Tsuzuri. Singer and composer Masayoshi Oishi, voice actor Masahiro Itou, and voice actress Shion Wakayama are set to form a new group called “Masayoshi ga Megane wo Wasureta.” As this unit, they’ll perform the ending theme song Megane Go Round.

Cast members include Aya Uchida as Asuka Kawato, Minori Suzuki as Maho Toyama, Ryohei Kimura as Ren Azume, Yusuke Kobayashi as Tomo Yasaka, Shino Shimoji as Narumi Someya, Saki Miyashita as Yuika Hibuchi, and Kentaro Tone as Tokita Kun. The series stars Masahiro Itou as Kaeda Komura and Shion Wakayama as Ai Mie.

Susume Kudo is the chief director of the adaptation at GoHands Studios, with Katsumasa Yokomine listed as the series director. Tamazo Yanagi is writing the scripts. Shingo Suzuki is the concept artist. Takayuki Uchida serves as the character designer. Hiroshi Okubo is the main animator.

Chief animation directors include Keiji Tani, Makoto Furuta, and Takayuki Uchida. Hisashi Muramatsu is the sound director at Glovision, while Jimmy Thumb P is composing the music at Flying Dog.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses follows the central protagonist Komura, who starts his school year with a new seat neighbor in homeroom, Mie. He falls for her before long, quickly realizing she constantly forgets her glasses. However, Komura must now decide if he can stand the daily strain of speaking to his crush for the sake of getting to know Mie better.

