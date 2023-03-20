The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 12 release date, where to watch, what to expect, countdown, and more

After airing 11 episodes, The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World is set to air its final episode on March 24, 2023, in Japan. The great battle that ignited between Ray and his friends with Eugenics and their monsters will finally end in the upcoming episode.

Episode 12, the series' finale, is expected to be the grandest episode so far. Fans worldwide are looking forward to experiencing the ice-blade sorcerer, Ray, in his ultimate form in the series' final battle. The bond of friendship is the biggest source of strength, and Ray and his friends are set to prove this to the world.

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World: The finale episode will see Ray in his ultimate form fighting to protect Rebecca

Release date, time, and where to watch

Kolaz @KolazPV The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World | Episode 12 Preview The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World | Episode 12 Preview https://t.co/LLmbTI6tvl

Episode 12 of The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World is scheduled to air on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 1.28 am JST. However, fans in other countries will be able to watch it on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at various times according to their respective time zones.

The dates for each time zone and the approximate time the episode will be released are listed below:

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST): Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 2.30 am

Central European Time (CET): Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 6.30 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 10 pm

Japan Standard Time (JST): Friday, March 24, 2023, at 1.28 am

New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): Friday, March 24, 2023, at 4.30 am

Korea Standard Time (KST): Friday, March 24, 2023, at 1.30 am

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 12:30 pm

Gulf Standard Time (GST): Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 8.30 pm

Fans worldwide can watch the final episode of The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World on Crunchyroll. On the streaming platform, viewers can catch up on the series' previous and most recent episodes.

Episode 12, titled The Boy Who Became the World's Strongest Sorcerer Unveils Akasa, will be available for Japanese viewers to stream on TBS and BS11 when it airs on television every week.

What to expect from The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 12

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll (via The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World) Maria(via The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World) Maria ✨ (via The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World) https://t.co/UWmUMm4V0W

The finale episode will feature the greatest fight in the history of this anime. Ray will be seen using his ultimate moves as an ice-blade sorcerer to fight Eugenics and their monsters.

Accompanying him will be his friends from school. As seen at the conclusion of episode 11, Amelia will be using her butterfly effect to shield Ray. All his friends will be seen coming together to protect their friend, Rebecca. The episode will also see the brave Maria Bradley trying to save her sister Rebecca from Evan alone.

Poll : 0 votes