The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 11 release date, what to expect, countdown, and more

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 11 is set to be released on March 17, 2023. The latest episode has created considerable hype, and fans are excited to witness yet another episode of their favorite anime. Many fans have taken to social media to discuss and predict the events that are likely to infold in the upcoming episode.

In fact, The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World has been a topic of much contention among most anime enthusiasts since its debut in January 2023. This eventually led to the rise in popularity of the manga from which the series is being adapted. The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World began serialization back in 2020 and has since garnerned a loyal fanbase globally.

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World episode 11 will be premiering on March 17

Episode 11 of The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World has been officially announced to be released on Friday, March 17, 2023, on different times depending upon the time zones around the world.

Here are the dates for all the time zones with the exact time the episode will be released:

Japanese Standard Time (JST): Friday, March 17, 2023, at 1.30 am

Korean Standard Time (KST): Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 10.30 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 10:00 pm

Eastern European Time (EET): Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 12.30 pm

Central European Time (CET): Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 2.30 pm

Pacific Time (PT): Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 9.30 am

New York Time (NYT): Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 8.30 am

Where to watch

The upcoming episode of The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World will be available to watch on Crunchyroll at the aforementioned dates and times for fans around the world. One can watch the new episode as well as catch up with the rest of the episodes of the series on Crunchyroll.

Viewers from Japan can stream the episode at the scheduled time on TBS and BS11 as well.

What to expect from episode 11 of The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World

A preview of the forthcoming episode was released on YouTube and Twitter, significantly increasing enthusiasm among fans. They are now more inclined than ever to find out what is set to unfold in the episode, and it seems they can't wait to watch it.

Ray and his friends will be going through a tough time as Lydia is not happy at all with Ray. The reason behind this is that Ray had found out the truth about Amelia and her maid fetish while the preparation of the maid cafe was going on. As was evident in the previous episode, Rebecca was seen with eyes full of blood as she had nightmares about Ray in the war.

The episode will open doors to new secrets and unveil the darkest desires of the pivotal characters. Ray has finally met Evan, who seems very suspicious according to Ray and his friends. Hence, the upcoming episode of The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World will see his side of the story as well.

