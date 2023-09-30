The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2 announced for 2024 release

On Saturday, September 30, 2023, the official website for The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2 anime series announced a 2024 release window for the series. The news was announced alongside a key visual, which has been also featured on the official website of the anime.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2 will continue with the same season, the first part of which initially premiered during Winter 2023. However, the release of the series was halted due to the effects of COVID-19, resulting in the series restarting and completing its broadcast in Summer 2023.

With the final episode of the first part having aired this week, the announcement of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2’s release date marks a fairly quick turnaround. While no specific 2024 release date has been revealed, fans can expect it to be released sometime relatively early in 2024.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2 is likely to be a part of Spring 2024 season

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2 is currently slated for a general 2024 release window. However, given the timing of the announcement relative to the conclusion of the first part of the second season, fans can expect it to begin airing relatively early in 2024. Most likely, the series will end up being a part of the Winter 2024 or Spring 2024 seasons.

It is presumed that the main cast and staff from the first half of the second season will return for the latter half’s production. This means Shin Oonuma would return as chief director for the anime, while Masafumi Tamura would return to direct the series at SILVER LINK studios.

Expand Tweet

Kazuyuki Yamayoshi would return in character design adaptation of original light novel illustrator Yoshinori Shizuma’s designs, with Jin Tanaka returning in charge of the series scripts. Meanwhile, Ryousuke Naya is likely to once again be the sound director, with Keiji Inai composing the music. It is expected that the second half of the second season will receive new opening and ending themes.

The original light novel series from author Shu and illustrator Shizuma first debuted as a web novel on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in April 2017. ASCII Media Works then picked up the series as a light novel under the Dengeki Bunko imprint, which is where Shizuma joined to provide illustrations in March 2018. Both the original web novel and the light novel are still serialized today.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.