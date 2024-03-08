The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?! anime premieres early in March 2024

Friday, March 8, 2024 saw Shueisha reveal that the coming The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?! anime announce that the series will premiere early in mid-March 2024. The second episode of the series will then air roughly a month later in mid-April, with new episodes regularly premiering every Saturday after from then on.

Shueisha confirmed that the early debut will come on the Coolmic platform, which will host the “uncensored” version while the broadcast version debuts in April prior to the second episode’s general release. In addition to the above news, Shueisha also revealed a screenshot from The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?! anime featuring the titular prince.

The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?! Anime serves as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Ao Yuki’s original The Perfect Prince Loves Me, His Rival?! manga series. Yuki first launched the manga series on WWWave Corporation’s ComicFesta website in 2022. The Coolmic website distributes the manga in English under the above title.

The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?! anime airs uncensored episode 1 on Friday, March 15, 2024

As mentioned above, The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?! anime is confirmed to be airing early on the Coolmic website on Friday, March 15, 2024. This version of the pilot episode will be the uncensored one, with the censored “broadcast” version of the series later airing on Tokyo MX and BS11 on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The second episode of the series is currently slated for a general release on Sunday, April 14.

The series stars Santa Hiiragi as Alec Ray Garcium, Haru Danji as Loneal Gravis, Mei Hanamori as Lily Philips, Shu Kasumi as Zeno Orwen, and Sho Shioko as Noah Carlisle. Akikonchi is directing the anime series at Studio Hokiboshi, with Akari Minagawa in charge of character design, Maki Hashimoto serving as chief animation director, and Hisayoshi Hirasawa as sound director. Additional staff includes the following:

Sub-Character Design: Reina Nasu

Color Design: Kanata Kawanobe

Art Setting: Masahiro Satō

Director of Photography: Shurakura Hōōin, Takuto Tomozawa

Editing: Kōki Shinkai

Sound Production: Studio Mausu

The staff describes the anime series as follows:

“"You're the one.... I've always longed for." — The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?!

Side Character — Unimportant. Constantly getting in the way of the main characters' love story.

After finding himself reincarnated into the world of a novel, Loneal goes to great lengths to steer clear of Prince Alec, the hero, to avoid disrupting the main storyline between Alec and the heroine, Lily. However, to Loneal's great surprise, the prince becomes infatuated with...him?!

"A charming physique, such as yours, more than makes up for your lack of experience."

Before he knows it, he finds himself melting into the prince's arms... Why is everything so different from the novel?!”

