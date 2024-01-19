The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human anime announces release window and more

Friday, January 19, 2024 saw Japanese entertainment company Happinet announce the production of The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army was a Human anime series. The series will serve as a television anime adaptation of author Ryousuke Hata, original character designer Kuma, and manga illustrator Anajiro’s original manga series of the same name.

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army was a Human anime confirmed that it would debut sometime this year, also releasing a trailer, a key visual, and two celebratory illustrations. The two illustrations are from Anajiro and Kuma, and feature the characters Ike, Satie, and Cefiro in the manga’s artstyle.

The roughly 40-second trailer for The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army was a Human anime serves mainly as a teaser, seemingly featuring only Ike’s voice. However, all of the characters for whom cast members were announced in this initial batch of news are present in the teaser trailer.

The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army was a Human anime set to premiere sometime in 2024

The latest

Expand Tweet

Currently announced starring cast members for The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army was a Human anime include Jun Fukuyama as Ike, Hina Tachibana as Satie, Shizuka Itoh as Cefiro, Manaka Iwami as Dairokuten Demon Lord, and Azumi Waki as Lilith. Character visuals for each were also revealed. It is expected that additional cast will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Norihiko Nagahama is directing the series at Studio A-Cat, with Touko Machida overseeing the series scripts. Masami Sueoka is the character designer, while KOHTA YAMAMOTO is composing the music for the series. Happinet specifically states that the anime will adapt the manga adaptation of the original light novel series rather than the original light novel series itself. Happinet describes the story as follows:

"Ike is known as ""the strongest magician in the demon king's army"" and is a single-handedly conquering fortresses.

The way he mowed down the enemies with his immense magic is truly a ""monster"" that makes him feared by both allies and foes alike.

However, he had a secret that he could not tell other demons.

""--I'm actually human.""

Aiming for a coexistence between demons and humans while the leader of demon's army is hiding the fact that he is actually a human!?"

Expand Tweet

The series originally began as a web novel by Hata published on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, with this version still ongoing today. The series was then adapted into a light novel series with illustrations by Kuma in September 2016, ending in April 2018. The light novel was then adapted into a manga written by Hata and illustrated by Anajiro, which began in July 2019 in Futabasha’s Gaugau Monster magazine, where it is still serialized today.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.