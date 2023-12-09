On Saturday, December 9, 2023, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime shared a new trailer and key visual, revealing the anime's release date, broadcast details, and ending theme song. The highly anticipated dark fantasy anime is set to premiere on January 8, 2024.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime is based on author Yuu Okano and illustrator Jaian's dark-fantasy light novel series of the same name. The series has been serialized on the Shosetsuka ni Naro platform since 2016. Later, Overlap acquired the rights and published 12 volumes as of this writing.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime will be released on January 8, 2024

As mentioned, the official staff for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime unveiled a new trailer, announcing January 8, 2024, as the release date. Additionally, broadcast information has arrived.

The dark-fantasy anime will debut on January 8, 2024, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS Nippon TV. Besides these networks, the show will also stream on the D-Anime Store and Netflix in Japan. Global fans can rejoice, as Crunchyroll will stream the anime worldwide.

The latest promotional video features the anime's primary characters, including Rentt Faina and Lorraine Vivie, and highlights the main plotline. Additionally, the clip previews the ending theme, Keep Your Fire Burning, performed by Mao Abe.

The PV exhibits Rentt's existential crisis and his unwavering resolve to regain his human form. Besides the trailer, the official X handle and website also shared a new key visual, featuring Rentt Faina, Lorraine Vivie, Sheila Ibarss, and Lina Luupage.

Cast and staff for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime

A still from the anime (Image Studio Connect)

According to the official reports, Studio CONNECT is producing the dark fantasy anime under Noriaki Akitaya's direction. Yukie Sugawara, renowned for his work in the Overlord anime, is overseeing the scripts while Takao Sano is designing the characters.

JUVENILE has performed the upcoming anime's opening theme track, Immortal, while Mao Abe has sung the ending theme, Keep Your Fire Burning. The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime also has a stellar cast.

A still from the anime (Image via Studio Connect)

Ryota Suzuki, famous for playing Yuu Ishigami from Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, stars as the protagonist, Rentt Faina. On the other hand, Mikako Komatsu, renowned as Maki Zenin's voice actor from Jujutsu Kaisen, plays Lorraine Vivie.

Additionally, Ikumi Hasegawa plays Sheila Ibarrs, while Sayumi Suzushiro lends her voice to Rina Ruupage. The names of other cast members will be announced at a later date.

A still from the anime (Image via Studio Connect)

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime follows the story of Rentt, a failed adventurer who meets his demise in a labyrinth and awakens as a Skeleton monster. As such, he sets off on an existential journey, hoping to regain his human body and return to civilization.

