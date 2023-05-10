The Vampire Dies in No Time Manga extends hiatus for an indefinite period

Itaru Bonnoki's The Vampire Dies in No Time manga is extending the hiatus indefinitely since his health hasn’t made any improvement lately. Bonnoki responded to supporters on his official Twitter account, assuring them that he would be back on track once his stomach had healed and he could finish a whole Burger King Whopper.

The Vampire Dies in No Time Manga was supposed to return on May 11, 2023, after a break from March 30 to April 27. However, the manga is extending the hiatus for an unknown amount of time-based on Bonnoki's present state of health.

The Vampire Dies in No Time Manga will reveal its return on Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shonen Magazine

Addressing the current situation regarding Itaru Bonnoki’s health and The Vampire Dies in No Time manga's progress, the editorial department released a statement. Here’s what the editorial team had to say in the important notice:

As a result of many discussions with Bonnoki-sensei in the editorial department, it was decided that Bonnoki-sensei would take a break for a certain period of time after the 24th issue of the 5/11 release week until he could continue the series in perfect condition. The resumption of serialization will be announced in the future Akita Shoten's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine.

Earlier, the mangaka recurrently took several breaks from his work due to his poor physical health, often becoming a roadblock to the series' serialization. Being one of the most down-to-earth artists in the industry, Bonnoki apologized to the fans, as he hated how his health was hampering the progress of the series.

However, fans of The Vampire Dies in No Time Manga, concerned about Bonnoki’s health, were understanding and even sent him “get well soon” messages in reply to his apologies on his Twitter handle. The Vampire Dies in No Time chapter 321, titled Don't Dance, Baby of volume 25, is the recently released installment of the series.

Here’s how Akita Shoten, the official publisher of the manga, describes the story:

The main character of the parody manga is Dralc, a vampire who is feared because he is said to be unbeatable. When Ronaldo learns that Dralc has abducted a child, he travels to his castle. But when Ronaldo gets to the castle, he discovers that Dralc continues passing away and disintegrating. The weakest vampire of them all is what Dralc really is.

Itaru Bonnoki’s manga, The Vampire Dies in No Time, has been serialized in Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shonen Champion since June 25, 2015. As of 2023, the chapters are collected into 24 tankobon volumes. The six new manga chapters, from 316 to 321, successfully kicked off the 25th volume of the series.

