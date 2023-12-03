The Vexations of a Shut-in Vampire Princess episode 9 gets delayed by a week

The Vexations of a Shut-in Vampire Princess episode 9 has been delayed by one week. The reason for the delay is still unknown and has not been announced officially. A recap special episode will be aired instead of episode 9.

According to the original schedule, the episode was supposed to arrive on December 2, 2023. However, The Vexations of a Shut-in Vampire Princess episode 9 will now be available next week, on December 9, 2023.

Fans have to wait for another week to watch episode 9 of their beloved series. The delay undoubtedly disappointed fans, as they were eagerly waiting for the next installment to witness how Terakomari would spend her two-week-long vacation, which she earned by emerging victorious in the Crimson Lord's war.

The Vexations of a Shut-in Vampire Princess episode 9 release details

An announcement on Twitter (Screengrab via X/@AniTrendz)

As mentioned earlier, The Vexations of a Shut-in Vampire Princess episode 9 will be aired throughout Japan along with most of the region on December 9, 2023. Japanese fans can enjoy this new installment on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and other channels. For Australian audiences, this upcoming episode will be released on December 10, 2023. For global fans, this fresh installment will be available on HIDIVE.

Due to this delay, the schedule for other upcoming episodes will also be affected. As it is a weekly-releasing TV series, fans can expect a shift in the release schedule of subsequent episodes, maintaining a consistent one-week delay throughout the series.

The updated release schedule will be (for Japan):

Episode No, Date Time Episode 9 December 9, 2023 10:30 PM Episode 10 December 16, 2023 10:30 PM Episode 11 December 23, 2023 10:30 PM Episode 12 December 30, 2023 10:30 PM

A brief recap of The Vexations of a Shut-in Vampire Princess episode 8

Terakomari as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

In episode 8, Sakuna Memoire showed her precious memories to Terakomari and exposed her true intentions and the reasons behind them. She also disclosed her core implosion and all the crimes she had committed. Her memories reflect how lonely and desperate she is to find a family.

However, Terakomari's kindness and acceptance changed Sakuna's heart. Terakomari accepted Sakuna and forgave her even after all the crimes she committed. This acceptance led to the decision that she would no longer be used by Inverse Moon.

Odilon, one of the leaders of the Inverse Moon, was quite disappointed and angered after Sakuna decided to leave the Inverse Moon and go against him, which resulted in a fierce battle between them. Unfortunately, Sakuna lost, but in her final moments before losing consciousness, she made Terakomari drink her blood because she knew that whenever Terakomari drinks blood, it evokes her core implosion.

Eventually, Terakomari's core implosion awakened, and she engaged in a battle with Odilon. Terakomari overpowered Odilon and emerged victorious in the Crimson Lord's battle.

