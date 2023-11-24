The Weakest Tamer Began A Journey To Pick Up Trash anime unveils new trailer

On November 23, 2023, the official team of The Weakest Tamer Began A Journey To Pick Up Trash anime released its new trailer. It revealed the cast for the upcoming anime adaptation as well as the release date for the same. Furthermore, the trailer also revealed the broadcast details for viewers residing in Japan.

The Weakest Tamer Began A Journey To Pick Up Trash is originally a light novel series that was written by Honobonoru500. The illustrations were done by Nama, and the series began its serialization on Shousetsuka ni Narou in 2018. Let’s take a closer look at the trailer, cast, and release details ahead of the anime adaptation’s release.

The Weakest Tamer Began A Journey To Pick Up Trash

trailer, cast and release details

Trailer

The Weakest Tamer Began A Journey To Pick Up Trash trailer starts with a shot of Ivy, who is the protagonist of the series. Ivy's parents and those around her believed that she would bring misfortune to her village since she was a child abandoned by God.

Based on what was seen in the trailer, her own father attempted to kill her, and her mother wished that Ivy was never born. Soon she reincarnated into another world, where she met a slime-like creature.

Subsequently, plenty of friendly people introduced themselves to Ivy. Oguta, Verivera, Seizerk, Ruba, Ciel, and Mira are important deuteragonists in the anime adaptation. Ivy, who was once hated by her own family, seems to be enjoying her time with a new band of adventurers. She was happy to sit at the table and enjoy a meal with her newfound friends. It will be interesting to see how the tamer survives in the world with her adventurer friends.

The official announcement made on X (Screengrab via X/@saijakutamer)

Cast

The Weakest Tamer Began A Journey To Pick Up Trash has an interesting set of voice actors who are not only talented but also experienced. The main cast of the upcoming anime adaptation is as follows:

Ivy - Aina Suzuki

Ciel - Anna Mugiho

Ruba - Fumi Hirano

Oguto - Kenta Miyake

Verivera - Kousuke Toriumi

Seizerk - Masaki Terasoma

Latroa - Taku Yashiro

Borolda - Tomokazu Sugita

Rickbert - Hiroki Yasumoto

Mira - Marina Inoue

Tort/Marma - Shunichi Toki

Release details

Ivy and her new friends after her reincarnation (Image via STUDIO MASSKET)

As per the latest trailer, The Weakest Tamer Began A Journey To Pick Up Trash will be released on January 12, 2024. Fans residing in Japan can watch the broadcast of the episodes on Tokyo MX at 11pm JST, BS Asahi at 11pm JST, and on ABC TV at 2:30 am (January 13, 2023).

The streaming details for fans outside of Japan are yet to be announced. However, fans can expect the anime adaptation on Crunchyroll. Should it be available on the aforementioned platform, viewers will have to avail of the platform’s paid services in order to access the simulcast episodes.

Stay tuned for more The Weakest Tamer Began A Journey To Pick Up Trash anime and manga news.

