The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash anime announces January release date and more

The official Twitter handle of The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash anime announced its January 2024 release date on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The series also released a key visual, which features several characters as well as the series’ title in the center.

The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash anime series serves as the television anime adaptation of author Honobonoru500 and illustrator Nama’s original light novel series. A minimal cast list has been announced at the time of this article’s writing, but will likely be added to as the series’ release date draws nearer.

The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash anime has also announced a seemingly full staff list for the series, which could also be added to in the coming weeks. While anticipation for the series is relatively low at the time of this article’s writing, fans will likely become more excited for its premiere as additional trailers are released.

The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash anime set to be one of 2024’s earliest series

The official Twitter account for The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash anime series announced the adaptation’s Friday, January 12, 2024 release date. The series will premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS Asahi channels at 11 pm JST, later premiering on ABC TV on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

Aina Suzuki stars in the series as protagonist Ivy, with Mutsumi Tamura starring as the slime Sora. Both are reprising their roles from an earlier production for the franchise. Seven Seas Entertainment licenses both the light novel series and its manga adaptation by Tou Fukino for distribution.

Shigeyasu Yamauchi is credited as supervising director for the series, while Naoki Horiuchi is directing the anime at Studio Massket. Katsuhiko Takayama is in charge of the series composition. Feng Cheng Hu and Yuki Ikeda are the character designers. Kujira Yumemi is composing the music for The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash anime, while Lantis is credited for the music’s production.

The series started as a web novel on Shosetsuka ni Naro in November 2018, and it is still ongoing. TO Books began publishing the series as a light novel with Nama’s illustrations in November 2019. Fukino’s manga adaptation was launched in February 2020 on TO Books’ Comic Corona manga website.

Seven Seas Entertainment describes the series as follows:

“Young Ivy can't catch a break. Though she has a few memories of her past life, she was reborn into an RPG-like world in the weakest class, and worse, as the weakest rank. As a no-star Tamer, even her parents want nothing to do with her, and she soon realizes she must survive on her own."

It continues:

"She learns to live off the land and salvage what she can from other people's leavings. But when Ivy manages to tame Sora, a lowly slime, everything changes for both of them. There's something special about this frail little monster, and Ivy's care will bring out the best in both of them!”

