The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime confirms January release date and theme songs in latest PV

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime, a Studio Add and Shin-Ei Animatation of Kurokata's The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic: Recovery Team Running Through the Battlefield light novel series, has recently gotten a promotional video that showcases the theme songs of both the opening and the ending. It is also worth pointing out that the video showed the release date, which is going to be January 5.

The promotional video for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime also included a few new key visuals of the characters and the names and credits of the performers of the two songs. This was complemented by the confirmation of more voice cast members and a few more details about the story in question.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime.

The new promotional video for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime came out this Friday, and it showed some interesting information, particularly that this Studio Add and Shin-Ei Animation production is coming out on January 5. The video also shows the two main tracks of the upcoming anime, with Waterweed doing the opening theme song "Cure" and ChouCho performing the ending theme song "Green Jade."

It is also worth pointing out that the trailer showed some new key visuals of the cast as well as making more confirmations regarding the voice cast of the series. Some of the cast reveals include Reina Ueda as Princess Celia, princess of Llinger Kingdom; Shōhei Komatsu as Aruku, a knight of Llinger Kingdom; Hitomi Ueda as Amila, a commander of the Demon Lord's army; and Wataru Hatano as Hyriluk, a scientist of the Demon Lord's army.

Some of the most important members of the cast who were already confirmed were Shogo Sakata as Usato, Ayaka Nanase as Suzune, Kengo Takanashi as Kazuki, Saya Aizawa as Amako, Atsuko Tanaka as Rose, Akeno Watanabe as Blurin, Genta Nakamura as Orga, and Yoshino Aoyama as Ururu. This is also probably going to be the last promotional video for the series before it comes out in January.

The premise and appeal of the series

New key visual for The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic anime (Image via Studio Add and Shin-Ei Animation).

The series is an isekai where the main character, Ken Usato, is a normal teenager in Japan who has problems making friends. However, once he starts getting along with two popular guys from his school, everything seems to be changing for the better, only for him and his friends to be taken to a whole different world.

Usato doesn't find a way back home and resigns himself to live in this fantasy world, only for him to discover that he has the ability to make healing magic. This magic type is quite rare, gives him a lot of attention, and also puts a huge target on his back.

