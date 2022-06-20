TikTokers label One Piece anime racist, actual fans come to the rescue

It seems that a new trend for TikTok has cropped up yet again, with content creators now name-dropping One Piece with some very serious allegations for the series. The creators seem to be alleging that author Eiichiro Oda’s portrayal of black characters in the series is racist due to their exaggerated features.

However, any One Piece fan who has actually read or watched the series knows that these exaggerated features aren’t exclusive to black or dark-skinned characters. Additionally, One Piece devotes an incredible amount of screentime to discussing racism as a concept and how condemnable it is.

Follow along as this piece dissects the latest TikTok trend, which appears to be centered on the One Piece controversy.

Note: This article features the author's opinions and, as such, is a subjective commentary on the situation referenced.

Content creators begin trend inaccurately labeling One Piece and author Eiichiro Oda as racist, claims immediately refuted by readers and viewers of series

The trend and fan reaction

As mentioned above, a new TikTok trend from creators on the platform has come about which sees them labeling One Piece and author Eiichiro Oda as racist. Fans are citing the exaggerated features of black characters in the series for this, which is traditionally indicative of racial intentions.

However, as fans have readily pointed out, many other characters of all skin colors and types have exaggerated features as well. Don Krieg and Hatchan are two perfect examples of this, having exaggerated lips despite clearly not being black.

Furthermore, this is clearly a case of judging a book by its cover in one of the most literal senses possible. While some content creators accuse the series and its author of racism, all fans are aware that Oda makes a point of discussing slavery in the series and condemning it as an abhorrent act.

This, obviously, is forming the basis of the counterargument actual fans of the series are pushing back with, and rightfully so. Oda and the series go out of their way to highlight the dangers of slavery, which is oftentimes rooted in a fear of and desire to control the unknown.

Easily the most disturbing aspect of this latest trend is how heavily misrepresented the series may be to potential viewers thanks to inaccurate and libelous claims. Additionally, it shows how easily and willingly people will make assumptions about and misrepresent a series or topic without being properly educated on the subject.

These claims show a clear lack of knowledge of both the subject matter of the series and its core values and themes, many of which pertain to freedom for all. While these content creators may feel they’re justified, any critical, literary analysis of Eiichiro Oda’s magnum opus quickly proves them wrong.

It's unfortunate to see such a brilliant series with such a powerful message about this topic be branded as reinforcing racial stereotypes. While the anime and manga industries are indeed and unfortunately labeled with examples of clear and intentional racism, Eiichiro Oda and his magnum opus cannot be, in any way, shape, or form, included under that blanket statement.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

