Toilet-bound Hanako-kun announces new anime project

The countdown on the official website of Toilet-bound Hanako-kun anime has finally come to a stop, as a new anime project has been announced, which will be a redo of the first season. While most fans believed that they were getting a second season, the producers decided to restart the anime.

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun is based on the urban legends in Japanese schools, one of the most popular ones being the tale of Hanako-san. While the tale has a young girl in it, when Nene Yashiro, a girl student of Kamome Academy, hoping for love, summons the ghost, she realizes that Hanako is actually a boy. Soon, Nene is entangled with the world of the supernatural.

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun anime project reveals key visual and PV

Nearly three years after its initial release, Toilet-bound Hanako-kun anime project restart has been announced for 2023.

While it is yet to be announced in what format the anime will be released, the special PV released for the restart of the anime has confirmed that the main cast members from the previous iteration of the anime, Megumi Ogata and Akari Kitou, will be reprising their roles as Hanako-kun and Nene Yashiro, respectively.

The key visual features Hanako-kun surrounded by pieces of shattered glass, all of which represent the memories he has made or is set to make with Nene Yashiro.

What to expect from Toilet-bound Hanako-kun anime project restart?

Hanako-kun as seen in the anime (Image via Lerche)

The new anime project will see the anime be made again from the start, as the previous iteration of the anime was, for the most part, produced to promote the manga series. This led the anime to skip a lot of content from the manga and rearrange everything. So, with the reboot of the anime, fans of the series can expect everything to be fixed.

While most fans were confused that the new anime project was a second season, the special PV must have helped them realize that the anime was set to receive a reboot.

Mangaka AidaIro releases new illustration

New Jibaku Shounen Hanako-kun illustration (Image via Mangaka AidaIro)

Following the anime project restart announcement for Jibaku Shounen Hanako-kun, Mangaka AidaIro released a new illustration to commemorate the occasion. The illustration featured Hanako-kun, Nene Yashiro, and Kou Minamoto from the series.

