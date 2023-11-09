Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Season 2 announced with teaser visual

A week after the end of After-school Hanako-Kun, Toilet-bound Hanako-kun season 2 has been officially announced through the anime's official X account. In addition, the announcement also stated that a sequel for the After-school Hanako-kun spin-off anime was in the works, which will be released in Fall 2024.

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun is a Japanese manga series that has been written and illustrated by Mangaka AidaIro. The manga has been serialized in Square Enix's magazine Monthly GFantasy since 2014, following which, it received its first anime adaptation in 2020. After that, it received a spin-off anime in 2023.

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun season 2 and spin-off sequel gets announced

On Thursday, November 9, the official X account of Toilet-bound Hanako-kun anime officially announced the production of Toilet-bound Hanako-kun season 2 with a teaser visual. The teaser visual depicts Hanako-kun greeting Nene Yashiro as he could be seen seemingly returning from someplace.

As for Toilet-bound Hanako-kun season 2, it is the third project under the franchise. With its announcement in November 2023, it is to be noted that the sequel season was announced nearly four years after the first season premiered back in 2020.

Nene Yashiro as seen in Toilet-bound Hanako-kun (Image via Lerche)

In addition, the series also announced a sequel anime for After-school Hanako-kun. The aforementioned anime is a spin-off series to the original show and depicts the characters' lives away from supernatural incidents. With four episodes released in the Fall 2023 season, the sequel series for the same has been scheduled for the Fall 2024 season. Moreover, the upcoming sequel anime will also air four episodes.

Other than that, no new information has been revealed about Toilet-bound Hanako-kun season 2 and After-school Hanako-kun sequel season.

What is Toilet-bound Hanako-kun about?

Hanako-kun as seen in Toilet-bound Hanako-kun (Image via Lerche)

The Toilet-bound Hanako-kun series is based on one of the most popular urban legends in Japanese schools, i.e., the tale of Hanako-san, the ghost of a young girl that haunts the school's bathrooms. However, Kamome Academy had its own take on the urban legend, as per which, the ghost would grant her summoner any wish.

Thus, to test the story for herself, a girl hoping for a romantic fortune named Nene Yashiro summons Hanako's ghost. However, upon being successful, Nene realizes that the ghost wasn't a girl, but a boy.

Soon after, Nene gets entangled in Hanako-kun's supernatural world and ends up becoming his assistant. During this, she finds out that Hanako-kun was actually tasked with an important job, which was to maintain the fragile balance between mortals and apparitions.

