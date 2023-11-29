Tokyo Ghoul mangaka makes Goku more human than Dragon Ball ever did

Wednesday, November 29, 2023, saw the next installment in the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project be revealed, with the next illustration coming from Tokyo Ghoul’s Sui Ishida. Ishida is likely best known as the author and illustrator behind his aforementioned series, but he is also known as the genius behind the currently releasing Choujin X.

Ishida’s contribution to the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project saw him reinvent the cover of the eighth compilation volume of author and illustrator Akira Toriyama’s series. Like many others did with their entries in recent months, Ishida takes a fair amount of creative liberty with his reimagination and reinvention of traditional cover art.

The Super Gallery Project is designed to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the incredibly influential original Dragon Ball manga series by Toriyama. Each month, a different mangaka will redesign one of the series’ 42 volume covers until November 2024, which is when the series’ 40th anniversary will be.

Tokyo Ghoul’s Sui Ishida humanizes Dragon Ball’s protagonist in a shocking way for Super Gallery Project

The latest

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, Tokyo Ghoul’s Sui Ishida is the latest to contribute to the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project. Their entry, seen in the embedded tweet above, takes a very unique spin on the exact artwork style relative to what other mangakas have chosen to do. Much like the artwork of Ishida’s famous manga series, Goku is drawn with a much more realistic approach, making him look much more real-life than cartoonish.

Like with other stark reinventions of these covers, however, all of the original elements are still present. The original cover saw Goku riding in a car with his friends, with the word “attack” on the screen behind them. In Ishida’s reimagining, the car appears to be riding on Goku’s head, with the word “attack” now plastered on the boy’s cheek. Goku is also made to look much more human and is clearly the prioritized focus in this reimagining.

Expand Tweet

When the Super Gallery Project first began, many fans suspected it would be building into the highly anticipated second season of the Dragon Ball Super anime series. It was clear that something big was set to be announced for the series’ 40th anniversary, but fans had not known what that would be during the first half of the project.

However, the news came out shortly after that the Daima anime would be premiering in fall 2024. With the series’ 40th anniversary set to commence in November 2024, it’s clear to many fans now that the Daima anime is what lies at the end of the road for fans rather than Super season 2. While many are open to the idea of the Daima anime rather than Super season 2, others are already writing off the series and hoping for its cancellation.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.