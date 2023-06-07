Tokyo Revengers 2 live-action film drops Kisaki and Hanma's character trailer

The Tokyo Revengers 2 live-action film is one of the most highly anticipated live-action adaptations in recent memory. With the original film from 2021 having been incredibly well-received, anticipation and demand for both the first and second part of the sequel film have reached new heights.

This excitement has only been further elevated by the recent release of the mainline anime series’ second season, which concluded earlier this year. With one adaptation ending its latest release sequence, fans are now looking forward to the second Tokyo Revengers 2 live-action film, set to complete the overall sequel installment.

Especially exciting is the fact that the live-action films are still adapting content from the first season, meaning fans of the mainline series can check out the films without encountering spoilers. The two films which make up Tokyo Revengers 2 will fully adapt the Bloody Halloween battle from the Valhalla arc, which was the climactic arc of the anime’s first season.

Tokyo Revengers 2 live-action film’s conclusive sequel set to wrap up major opening arcs of the series

Wednesday, June 7, 2023, saw the official website for the Tokyo Revengers 2 film share a new character-centric promotional video for the second film in the sequel series. The video in question highlights characters Kisaki Tetta and Shuji Hanma, who are considered the behind-the-scenes and public leaders of the Valhalla gang, respectively.

The second film, set to open on Friday, June 30, 2023, in Japanese theaters, has been titled Bloody Halloween - Decisive Battle. The first film in the two-part sequel anthology, Bloody Halloween - Fate, opened in Japanese theaters on Friday, April 21, 2023. As mentioned above, the first film in the live-action adaptation series overall opened in Japan in July 2021, closing out the year as the #1 live-action film in the country.

Crunchyroll is currently streaming the original 2021 film worldwide, except in Asia, Spain, and Latin America. It is not known if and/or when Crunchyroll will bring both the first and second films of the sequel anthology onto their platform. Fans hoping for this to eventually come to pass can expect the films to arrive in late 2023 at the absolute earliest.

𝘖𝘳𝘦𝘰🦥 @oryoist 映画『東京リベンジャーズ2』公式 @revengers_movie ◢◤



カナダのモントリオールで

7/20～8/9に開催される、



第27回ファンタジア国際映画祭

特別招待作品として出品決定



『#東京リベンジャーズ2』

前編『-運命-』、後編『-決戦-』

合わせて出品という快挙



映画祭からのコメントも

wwws.warnerbros.co.jp/tokyo-revenger… ◢◤"東リベ2"の熱量が世界へ◢◤カナダのモントリオールで7/20～8/9に開催される、第27回ファンタジア国際映画祭特別招待作品として出品決定前編『-運命-』、後編『-決戦-』合わせて出品という快挙映画祭からのコメントも ◢◤"東リベ2"の熱量が世界へ🌎◢◤カナダのモントリオールで7/20～8/9に開催される、第27回ファンタジア国際映画祭特別招待作品として出品決定🇨🇦『#東京リベンジャーズ2』前編『-運命-』、後編『-決戦-』合わせて出品という快挙🔥映画祭からのコメントも👇wwws.warnerbros.co.jp/tokyo-revenger… https://t.co/g9NMgQaSQJ Tokyo Revengers 2 Live Action movie will be screening in Montreal,Canada for Fantasia International Film Festival from 20 July'23 to 9 Aug'23. twitter.com/revengers_movi… Tokyo Revengers 2 Live Action movie will be screening in Montreal,Canada for Fantasia International Film Festival from 20 July'23 to 9 Aug'23. twitter.com/revengers_movi…

Takumi Kitamura is returning to play protagonist Takemichi Hanagaki. Other returning cast members include Ryo Yoshizawa as Mikey and Yuki Yamada as Draken. Director Tsutuomu Hanabusa and producer Shota Okada are also returning for the sequel.

Kento Nagayama is set to join the cast as Keisuke Baji, with Nijiro Murakami also joining as Kazutora Hanemiya. Mahiro Takasugi joins as Chifuyu Matsuno, while Taketo Tanaka plays Chome. SUPER BEAVER is also returning to sing the second film’s theme song Hakanakunai (Not Merely Fleeting) after performing the first film’s theme, Gradation.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

