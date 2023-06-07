One Piece chapter 1086 raws: First Figarland family member, final 3 Seraphim revealed in momentous issue

One Piece chapter 1086’s raw scans were released on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, bringing with them the exciting finale of the Reverie flashback sequence. With the release of raw scans, fans now at least have an idea of how so many seemingly incongruous events of previous publication years fit together in a greater way.

However, what’s especially exciting about the One Piece chapter 1086 raw scans is what they reveal to fans for the first time. This chapter’s highlights are undoubtedly the reveal of the alleged leader of the Holy Knights, the canonical confirmation of the Figarland family by proxy, and the reveal of the final three Seraphim models.

One Piece chapter 1086 raw scans give an exciting first look at the alleged leader of the Holy Knights

Sigmar 🔴 @sigmarshanks #ONEPIECE1086

I am officially a Garling fan from now I am officially a Garling fan from now #ONEPIECE1086 I am officially a Garling fan from now https://t.co/9tSuKXu6lb

One Piece chapter 1086 raw scans open up with a focus on post-Reverie Mariejois, where Igaram, Chaka, and Pell all appear to be looking for Cobra and Vivi. The issue then cuts to Vivi and Wapol, who are hiding aboard a ship while communicating with Big News Morgans, most likely arranging a pickup to ride with him instead.

Various CP0 members and World Government agents are then shown looking for Vivi and Sabo, while Jewelry Bonney and Sabo are also stowing away in ships. Sabo remembers Cobra’s last words to him with a pained expression. He is also shown to still be severely injured from his encounter with Imu and the Gorosei.

One Piece chapter 1086’s raw scans then show Pangaea Castle, where the Gorosei are discussing something inside. Imu is also speaking with them via Transponder Snail from the Room of Flowers. They appear to be discussing something grave, given the expression the Gorosei are wearing during the conversation.

The raw scans then see all five Gorosei’s names formally introduced and seemingly giving them titles (as referenced in initial and additional spoilers). Imu is seen giving them one final order before the scene shifts to Marine headquarters, where Fleet Admiral Sakazuki is seen commanding troops to mobilize. This includes the final three Seraphim, who are based on Donquixote Doflamingo, Gecko Moria, and Crocodile.

One Piece chapter 1086 raw scans then see Sabo’s Reverie flashback finally end, where he seems to be explaining what happened to him after the flashback’s ending point. Likewise, he discusses the rebellion in Lulusia Kingdom and seemingly explains how he rerouted his call to Dragon and co via Lulusia to give the impression he was on the island.

Ivankov and Dragon then begin sharing their thoughts on the matter, with the latter becoming deadly serious as the topic of how Lulusia was destroyed is brought up. Ivankov then pulls out a book while discussing the 20 founding kings of the World Government from 800 years ago, clearly discussing Imu as his and the Gorosei’s silhouettes appear.

One Piece chapter 1086 raw scans see Ivankov and Dragon with grave expressions as the issue shifts back to contemporary Mariejois. Here, the leader of the Holy Knights, Garling Figarland, is introduced, and he has seemingly executed Donquixote Mjosgard, as was referenced in initial and additional spoilers.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes